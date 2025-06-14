Under-21 EURO preview: Sunday's Matchday 2 games

The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continues on Sunday 15 June with the final Matchday 2 games.

We preview the Group B and Group D fixtures.

Where to watch the matches

All kick-off times CET

Sunday's games

England took the title after six wins and six clean sheets two years ago, but Lee Carsley's men did drop four points in qualifying – drawing one away and losing once at home. The opponents each time? Slovenia. The holders conceded again on Thursday, but nevertheless began their defence with a victory as they came through a stiff examination against Czechia.

Slovenia endured a stern test of their own in the shape of Germany's 1.98m-tall forward Nick Woltemade. Ultimately, the side making only their second appearance in the finals had no answer, but there were positives, particularly the performance of the dangerous Tio Cipot. Four years ago Slovenia lost their opener 3-0 before earning a point in their second outing – same again?

Highlights: Czechia 1-3 England

Both these sides were on the wrong end of a comeback on Matchday 1. Finland raced into a 2-0 lead against a strong Netherlands side, and it looked like Mika Lehkosuo's side were going to hold on for a win before a 93rd-minute equaliser. The Finns' first-ever finals point felt like insufficient reward. "Before the game we would have taken the draw," goalscorer Topi Keskinen told UEFA. "But not like this."

Ukraine were brilliant in qualifying, pushing England all the way, but stumbled out of the blocks on Thursday, conceding twice in the last nine minutes as they lost 3-2 to Denmark. "We had a lot of chances, but we didn't score from them," rued skipper Volodymyr Brazhko. Vladyslav Vanat, Ukrainian Premier League top scorer for two seasons running, does not go two games without a goal often.

All the fixtures

Woltemade lived up to his pre-tournament billing as one of the potential stars of these finals with an impressive performance against Slovenia, scoring all three goals in Germany's 3-0 win. The Stuttgart man was only the seventh player to hit a U21 EURO finals hat-trick and his tally of nine goals in his last five outings at this level is a measure of the task that awaits Czechia.

The Czechs, though, have never shied from underdog status, and they were good in spells against England. While Germany have traditionally had the better of this fixture, it was Czechia who came out on top in their last meeting two years ago – a shock 2-1 win in the second round of group matches, no less. Germany, then holders seeking a fifth successive run to the semi-finals or better, ultimately fell at the first hurdle.

2023: Czechia 2-1 Germany

Denmark twice came from behind to beat Ukraine 3-2 on Thursday, substitutes Clement Bischoff and William Osula among the scorers in a much-improved second-half display. The impact off the bench may mean alterations against the Dutch, but skipper Oliver Provstgaard warns that one thing will not change. "The character and the togetherness of this group is sky high," he said. "We have good players, but we have a great team spirit."

It was a similar story for Netherlands, who did it the hard way after going 2-0 down against Finland. Michael Reizeger's use of the bench also changed the game in Košice, where two more substitutes got the goals in a 2-2 draw. Ernest Poku's late leveller ensured a share of the spoils that extended the Jong Oranje's long unbeaten sequence – they have not lost a competitive fixture since the 2-1 defeat by Germany in the 2021 semi-finals.