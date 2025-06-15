Under-21 EURO preview: All the Matchday 3 games

The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage is set to reach its conclusion, and there is still plenty to play for in the race to secure qualification for the knockout phase.

We preview the Matchday 3 action across the four groups.

Tuesday's games

Romania vs Slovakia (Bratislava, 21:00)

Neither of these sides are able to qualify after losing their two games in Group A so far, but as two of the best-supported teams at the tournament, both sets of players are keen to give their fans something to cheer about.

"We want to achieve at least one win in this tournament," said Romania goalkeeper Răzvan Sava after the narrow defeat to Spain. "It felt like the stadium was full of our fans, so thank you to them, and we want to win our final game against Slovakia for them."

Spain vs Italy (Trnava, 21:00)

At least one team's perfect record must come to an end as two European heavyweights battle for top spot in Group A. Despite qualification being confirmed for both, neither are thinking about taking their foot off the gas for this mouthwatering encounter, with both coaches demanding more from their players.

"We have to keep improving, because in this tournament the small details make all the difference," La Rojita tactician Santi Denia insisted, while Azzurrini coach Carmine Nunziata added: "We make too many mistakes in simple passing, and we could have done a bit better, but I praise the boys for their commitment."

Georgia vs Portugal (Trenčín, 18:00)

A winner-takes-all contest awaits Georgia, in third place on three points, and Portugal, who lie second on four points. The former lost an extraordinary tussle against France on Matchday 2 with the last kick of the game, but Georgia forward Giorgi Abuashvili is adamant their heads won't drop: "It was a really difficult one for us to take, but we proved we are a very good team, and we can win against any side."

After a stalemate against Les Bleuets on Matchday 1, Portugal turned on the style in their second match, winger Geovany Quenda shining with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 triumph. "We hope that he can continue playing like this," said his captain Henrique Araújo. "We're going to face Georgia with all the concentration that we need."

France vs Poland (Žilina, 18:00)

Level on four points with Portugal are France, who came back from the brink against Georgia to score an 89th-minute equaliser followed by a remarkable 112th-minute winner. "It's through these sorts of games that you create a real team spirit," beamed coach Gérald Baticle. "There are positive signs for us going forward."

It has been a tough campaign for Poland, who followed up a late defeat to Georgia with that heavy loss to Portugal. Coach Adam Majewski has managed to find positives, though, saying: "I hope we will draw lessons – that is what we are here for. We will try to save face in our third match."

Wednesday's games

Slovenia vs Czechia (Dunajská Streda, 21:00)

Key attacking threat Svit Sešlar and coach Andrej Razdrh spoke of their satisfaction at Slovenia deservedly making qualification on Matchday 3 a possibility after a draw against England, although their side must earn a first win in their sixth ever match at the finals to have a chance of advancing.

Czechia secured a point in the 86th minute when these teams met in the group stage in 2021 – and despite being eliminated before the knockout phase for a fifth successive participation, the Little Lions' second-half goals against Germany showed their spirit and suggested they are unlikely to exit the tournament with a whimper.

England vs Germany (Nitra, 21:00)

England eliminated Germany in their final group game on their way to glory in 2023, but the Young Lions' extension of their poor record against Slovenia means they start Matchday 3 two points behind their opponents and three ahead of third place with a five-goal superiority.

The group leaders breezed past Czechia, tournament top scorer Nick Woltemade taking his tally to four goals with an expert header as his side claimed consecutive wins at the finals for the first time since 2019. A perfect group stage is now in sight – or at least top spot if the three-time champions avoid defeat.

Denmark vs Finland (Košice, 18:00)

After a smash-and-grab victory over Ukraine on Matchday 1, Denmark showed their class to register a 2-1 win against Netherlands on Sunday, and in doing so booked a place in the quarter-finals. The objective now will be to win the group and, with confidence sky-high, Steffen Højer's men will feel they have every chance of doing so.

Nordic near-neighbours Finland, meanwhile, still have a chance of qualification themselves, although their task was made more difficult after defeat to Ukraine left them on a solitary point heading into Matchday 3. They will have to show the fighting spirit and positivity they displayed in their opening draw with Netherlands if they are to have the opportunity of appearing in a first-ever EURO U21 knockout phase.

Netherlands vs Ukraine (Prešov, 18:00)

The Jong Oranje are still seeking their first win at this tournament following their draw with Finland and loss to Denmark, with Michael Reiziger's charges still yet to really get going in Slovakia. Only three points against Ukraine will be enough to keep their hopes of progress alive as they attempt to avoid a second straight group stage exit.

Ukraine, meanwhile, bounced back from their somewhat unfortunate reversal against Denmark to see off Finland in a morale-boosting performance. After a semi-final outing at the 2023 finals, they retain aspirations of another run deep into the knockouts – justifying them will now be the hard part.