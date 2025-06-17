Under-21 EURO preview: All Wednesday's Matchday 3 games

The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage concludes on Wednesday, and there is still plenty to play for with the last two quarter-final spots up for grabs and final placings to be decided.

We preview the Matchday 3 action in Groups B and D.

Slovenia vs Czechia (Dunajská Streda, 21:00)

Key attacking threat Svit Sešlar and coach Andrej Razdrh spoke of their satisfaction at Slovenia deservedly making qualification on Matchday 3 a possibility after a draw against England, although their side must earn a first-ever win in their sixth match at the finals to have a chance of advancing.

Czechia secured a point in the 86th minute when these teams met in the group stage in 2021 – and despite being eliminated before the knockout phase for a fifth successive participation, the Little Lions' second-half goals against Germany showed their spirit and suggested they are unlikely to exit the tournament with a whimper.

England vs Germany (Nitra, 21:00)

England eliminated Germany in their final group game on their way to glory in 2023, but the Young Lions' extension of their poor record against Slovenia means they start Matchday 3 two points behind their opponents and three ahead of third place with a five-goal superiority.

The group leaders breezed past Czechia, tournament top scorer Nick Woltemade taking his tally to four goals with an expert header as Germany claimed consecutive wins at the finals for the first time since 2019. A perfect group stage is now in sight – or at least top spot if the three-time champions avoid defeat.

Denmark vs Finland (Košice, 18:00)

After a smash-and-grab victory over Ukraine on Matchday 1, Denmark showed their class to register a 2-1 win against Netherlands on Sunday, and in doing so booked a place in the quarter-finals. The objective now will be to win the group and, with confidence sky-high, Steffen Højer's men will feel they have every chance of doing so.

Nordic near-neighbours Finland, meanwhile, still have a chance of qualification themselves, although their task was made more difficult after defeat by Ukraine left them on a solitary point heading into Matchday 3. They will have to show the fighting spirit and positivity they displayed in their opening draw with Netherlands if they are to have the opportunity of appearing in a first-ever EURO U21 knockout phase.

Netherlands vs Ukraine (Prešov, 18:00)

The Jong Oranje are still seeking their first win at this tournament following their draw with Finland and loss to Denmark, with Michael Reiziger's charges still yet to really get going in Slovakia. Only three points against Ukraine will be enough to keep their hopes of progress alive as they attempt to avoid a second straight group stage exit.

Ukraine, meanwhile, bounced back from their somewhat unfortunate reversal against Denmark to see off Finland in a morale-boosting performance. After a semi-final outing at the 2023 finals, they retain aspirations of another run deep into the knockouts – justifying them will now be the hard part.