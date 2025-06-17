Under-21 EURO group stage: Who is through to the quarter-finals? Who can join them?

Two quarter-final spots are still up for grabs as the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage concludes on Wednesday.

We take a look at who needs what to progress to the knockout stages.

If teams finish level on points they will be split by head-to-head record, then overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then higher position in the UEFA Under-21 national team coefficient rankings used for the final draw

Group A

Spain and Italy are through to the quarter-finals. Spain finished first on goals scored, with Italy advancing as runners-up.

Group B

Wednesday: Slovenia vs Czechia, England vs Germany

Germany are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they avoid defeat by England.

England will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Germany, or if Slovenia do not beat Czechia. England will finish first if they win.

Slovenia will be eliminated if they do not beat Czechia. If they win, they can only go through if England lose with a score that allows Slovenia to finish 2nd on overall goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary points or coefficient ranking.

Czechia cannot reach the quarter-finals.

Group C

Portugal and France are through to the quarter-finals. Portugal finished first on goal difference, with France advancing as runners-up.

Group D

Wednesday: Denmark vs Finland, Netherlands vs Ukraine

Denmark are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Ukraine will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by the Netherlands. They will be eliminated if they lose.

Netherlands will reach the quarter-finals if they beat Ukraine and Finland do not beat Denmark. Should both Netherlands and Finland win, the one of the two to go through will be determined by overall goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary points or coefficient ranking. Netherlands will be eliminated if they do not win.

Finland will be eliminated if they do not beat Denmark and Ukraine avoid defeat by the Netherlands. Should both Finland and Netherlands win, the one of the two to go through will be determined by overall goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary points or coefficient ranking.