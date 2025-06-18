Under-21 EURO group stage: Who is through?
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
With Matchday 3 completed, the eight teams through to the quarter-finals have been confirmed.
The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage is over with eight sides through to the quarter-finals.
Spain and Italy are through to the quarter-finals. Spain finished first on goals scored, with Italy advancing as runners-up.
Germany confirmed first place with a Matchday 3 success against England, who qualified as runners-up.
Portugal and France are through to the quarter-finals. Portugal finished first on goal difference, with France advancing as runners-up.
Denmark are through to the quarter-finals as group winners; the Netherlands finish second following their Matchday 3 success against Ukraine.