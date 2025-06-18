Under-21 EURO group stage: Who is through?

The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage is over with eight sides through to the quarter-finals.

Group A

Spain and Italy are through to the quarter-finals. Spain finished first on goals scored, with Italy advancing as runners-up.

Group B

Germany confirmed first place with a Matchday 3 success against England, who qualified as runners-up.﻿

Group C

Portugal and France are through to the quarter-finals. Portugal finished first on goal difference, with France advancing as runners-up.

Group D

Denmark are through to the quarter-finals as group winners; the Netherlands finish second following their Matchday 3 success against Ukraine.