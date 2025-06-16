Under-21 EURO group stage: Who needs what to qualify for the quarter-finals?

Qualification spots are still up for grabs in three of the four 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship groups as we head into the final round of fixtures.

We take a look at who needs what to progress to the quarter-finals.

If teams finish level on points they will be split by head-to-head record, then overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then higher position in the UEFA Under-21 national team coefficient rankings used for the final draw

Group A

Spain (6pts), Italy (6), Slovakia (0), Romania (0)

Tuesday: Romania vs Slovakia, Spain vs Italy

Spain and Italy are through to the quarter-finals. Spain will finish first if they avoid defeat, Italy will finish first if they win.

Group B

Germany (6), England (4), Slovenia (1), Czechia (0)

Wednesday: Slovenia vs Czechia, England vs Germany

Germany are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they avoid defeat by England.

England will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Germany, or if Slovenia do not beat Czechia. England will finish first if they win.

Slovenia will be eliminated if they do not beat Czechia. If they win, they can only go through if England lose with a score that allows Slovenia to finish 2nd on overall goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary points or coefficient ranking.

Czechia cannot reach the quarter-finals.

Group C

Portugal (4), France (4), Georgia (3), Poland (0)

Tuesday: Georgia vs Portugal, France vs Poland

Portugal will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Georgia. They will finish first if they avoid defeat and France do not beat Poland. They will be eliminated if they lose and France avoid defeat.

France will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Poland, or if Georgia do not beat Portugal. Should both France and Portugal win, both are through with overall goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary points or coefficient ranking determining their group rank. Should both lose, the one of the two to go through will be determined by the same criteria.

Georgia will reach the quarter-finals if they beat Portugal, and will finish first if France also do not beat Poland. Georgia will be eliminated if they do not win.

Poland cannot reach the quarter-finals.

Group D

Denmark (6), Ukraine (3), Netherlands (1), Finland (1)

Wednesday: Denmark vs Finland, Netherlands vs Ukraine

Denmark are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Ukraine will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by the Netherlands. They will be eliminated if they lose.

Netherlands will reach the quarter-finals if they beat Ukraine and Finland do not beat Denmark. Should both Netherlands and Finland win, the one of the two to go through will be determined by overall goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary points or coefficient ranking. Netherlands will be eliminated if they do not win.

Finland will be eliminated if they do not beat Denmark and Ukraine avoid defeat by the Netherlands. Should both Finland and Netherlands win, the one of the two to go through will be determined by overall goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary points or coefficient ranking.