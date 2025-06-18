Under-21 EURO round-up: England and Netherlands complete quarter-final line-up
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
England reached the UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals despite a Matchday 3 defeat while a 2-0 win against Ukraine took the Netherlands through.
England and the Netherlands took the last places in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals despite contrasting results.
We review Wednesday's Matchday 3 action.
Quarter-final fixtures
Saturday 21 June
QF1: Spain vs England (Trnava, 21:00)
QF2: Portugal vs Netherlands (Žilina, 18:00)
Sunday 22 June
QF3: Germany vs Italy (Dunajská Streda, TBC)
QF4: Denmark vs France (Prešov, TBC)
Wednesday's games
Czechia secured third place and their first win of the group stage as Slovenia finished fourth. After an uneventful first period, half-time substitute Daniel Fila scored his second goal of the finals with a clinical close-range finish in the 48th minute, and captain Václav Sejk doubled the advantage with a header nine minutes later. Jiří Borek's excellent reflex save prevented Lovro Golič from replying before Martin Turk tipped Daniel Langhamer's shot over the bar.
Player of the Match: Václav Sejk (Czechia)
Key stat: Fila has five goals in his last six U21 EURO appearances (including qualifying).
Ansgar Knauff's excellent half-volley and Nelson Weiper's close-range header ensured a much-changed Germany team claimed top spot in Group B. One of 11 Germany alterations from the side that secured a last-eight place on Matchday 2, Knauff struck after just three minutes, powering in a crisp effort after collecting Lukas Ullrich's defence-splitting pass. The Frankfurt winger then turned provider, putting in an inviting cross for Weiper to nod in after out-jumping two England defenders. Holders England cut the deficit late on when Alex Scott tapped in, with the reigning champions reaching the quarter-finals in spite of this defeat.
Player of the Match: Ansgar Knauff (Germany)
Key stat: Germany have won all three matches in a U21 EURO group for the first time.
Fourth-placed Finland finished their campaign with a comeback point after Conrad Harder struck twice for group winners Denmark. Forward Harder fired in the tenth-minute opener and fizzed a second-half effort against a post, before he scored from a counterattack in the 68th minute following Casper Terho's shot against the woodwork. After Naatan Skyttä replied with a first-time finish 17 minutes from time, Topi Keskinen drilled in from distance nine minutes later to earn Mika Lehkosuo's side a draw.
Player of the Match: Topi Keskinen (Finland)
Key stat: Finland have conceded exactly two goals in each of their previous six matches at the finals.
The Netherlands clinched second place at the expense of their opponents with their first Group D victory. After absorbing some early Ukraine pressure, the Jong Oranje took the lead with half-time approaching when Luciano Valente tapped in after unselfish play by Ruben van Bommel on the Dutch left. The two-time champions doubled their advantage shortly before the hour thanks to Thom van Bergen's neat finish from Kenneth Taylor's incisive through ball. Michael Reiziger's men held on to progress despite a late red card for substitute Youri Regeer.
Player of the Match: Luciano Valente (Netherlands)
Key stat: The Netherlands secured their first group victory at the Under-21 EURO finals since beating Hungary 6-1 on Matchday 3 at the 2021 edition.
Tuesday's results
17 June
Group A: Romania 1-2 Slovakia, Spain 1-1 Italy
Group C: Georgia 0-4 Portugal, France 4-1 Poland