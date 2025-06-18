Under-21 EURO round-up: England and Netherlands complete quarter-final line-up

England and the Netherlands took the last places in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals despite contrasting results.

We review Wednesday's Matchday 3 action.

Wednesday's games

Slovenia 0-2 Czechia

Czechia secured third place and their first win of the group stage as Slovenia finished fourth. After an uneventful first period, half-time substitute Daniel Fila scored his second goal of the finals with a clinical close-range finish in the 48th minute, and captain Václav Sejk doubled the advantage with a header nine minutes later. Jiří Borek's excellent reflex save prevented Lovro Golič from replying before Martin Turk tipped Daniel Langhamer's shot over the bar.﻿

Player of the Match: Václav Sejk (Czechia)

Key stat: Fila has five goals in his last six U21 EURO appearances (including qualifying).

England 1-2 Germany

Ansgar Knauff's excellent half-volley and Nelson Weiper's close-range header ensured a much-changed Germany team claimed top spot in Group B. One of 11 Germany alterations from the side that secured a last-eight place on Matchday 2, Knauff struck after just three minutes, powering in a crisp effort after collecting Lukas Ullrich's defence-splitting pass. The Frankfurt winger then turned provider, putting in an inviting cross for Weiper to nod in after out-jumping two England defenders. Holders England cut the deficit late on when Alex Scott tapped in, with the reigning champions reaching the quarter-finals in spite of this defeat.

Player of the Match: Ansgar Knauff (Germany)

Key stat: Germany have won all three matches in a U21 EURO group for the first time.

All the fixtures

Denmark 2-2 Finland

Fourth-placed Finland finished their campaign with a comeback point after Conrad Harder struck twice for group winners Denmark. Forward Harder fired in the tenth-minute opener and fizzed a second-half effort against a post, before he scored from a counterattack in the 68th minute following Casper Terho's shot against the woodwork. After Naatan Skyttä replied with a first-time finish 17 minutes from time, Topi Keskinen drilled in from distance nine minutes later to earn Mika Lehkosuo's side a draw.

Player of the Match: Topi Keskinen (Finland)

Key stat: Finland have conceded exactly two goals in each of their previous six matches at the finals.

Netherlands 2-0 Ukraine

The Netherlands clinched second place at the expense of their opponents with their first Group D victory. After absorbing some early Ukraine pressure, the Jong Oranje took the lead with half-time approaching when Luciano Valente tapped in after unselfish play by Ruben van Bommel on the Dutch left. The two-time champions doubled their advantage shortly before the hour thanks to Thom van Bergen's neat finish from Kenneth Taylor's incisive through ball. Michael Reiziger's men held on to progress despite a late red card for substitute Youri Regeer.﻿

Player of the Match: Luciano Valente (Netherlands)

Key stat: The Netherlands secured their first group victory at the Under-21 EURO finals since beating Hungary 6-1 on Matchday 3 at the 2021 edition.

