2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the finalists
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Article summary
Following a thrilling and close-fought tournament, only England and Germany remain in contention to win the 2025 U21 EURO.
Article top media content
Article body
Sixteen teams have been reduced down to just two, with England and Germany set to contest the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final.
We introduce the sides dreaming of glory in Bratislava on 28 June.
The final
Saturday 28 June
England vs Germany (Bratislava, 21:00 CET)
England (holders)
Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)
Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group B)
W3-1 vs Czechia
D0-0 vs Slovenia
L2-1 vs Germany
Quarter-finals: W3-1 vs Spain
Semi-finals: W2-1 vs Netherlands
Finals top scorer: Harvey Elliott (4)
Coach: Lee Carsley
Did you know?
England have won ten of their last 12 U21 EURO finals matches and are now looking to become the first team since Spain in 2011 and 2013 to triumph at back-to-back tournaments.
Germany
Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10
Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Group stage results (finished 1st in Group B)
W3-0 vs Slovenia
W4-2 vs Czechia
W2-1 vs England
Quarter-finals: W3-2aet vs Italy
Semi-finals: W3-0 vs France
Finals top scorer: Nick Woltemade (6)
Coach: Antonio Di Salvo
Did you know?
Striker Woltemade is the top scorer in the tournament so far with six goals, while Germany are the only team to have won every game, netting at least three times in four of those five matches.