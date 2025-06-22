UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the finalists

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Following a thrilling and close-fought tournament, only England and Germany remain in contention to win the 2025 U21 EURO.

Sixteen teams have been reduced down to just two, with England and Germany set to contest the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final.

We introduce the sides dreaming of glory in Bratislava on 28 June.

The final

Saturday 28 June
England vs Germany (Bratislava, 21:00 CET)

England (holders)

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group B)
W3-1 vs Czechia
D0-0 vs Slovenia
L2-1 vs Germany

Quarter-finals: W3-1 vs Spain

Semi-finals: W2-1 vs Netherlands

Finals top scorer: Harvey Elliott (4)

Coach: Lee Carsley

Did you know?
England have won ten of their last 12 U21 EURO finals matches and are now looking to become the first team since Spain in 2011 and 2013 to triumph at back-to-back tournaments.

Highlights: Spain 1-3 England
Top scorer

Germany

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10
Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group B)
W3-0 vs Slovenia
W4-2 vs Czechia
W2-1 vs England

Quarter-finals: W3-2aet vs Italy

Semi-finals: W3-0 vs France

Finals top scorer: Nick Woltemade (6)

Coach: Antonio Di Salvo

Did you know?
Striker Woltemade is the top scorer in the tournament so far with six goals, while Germany are the only team to have won every game, netting at least three times in four of those five matches. ﻿

Highlights: Germany 3-2 Italy

