2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the finalists

Sixteen teams have been reduced down to just two, with England and Germany set to contest the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final.

We introduce the sides dreaming of glory in Bratislava on 28 June.

The final Saturday 28 June

England vs Germany (Bratislava, 21:00 CET)

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group B)

W3-1 vs Czechia

D0-0 vs Slovenia

L2-1 vs Germany

Quarter-finals: W3-1 vs Spain

Semi-finals: W2-1 vs Netherlands

Finals top scorer: Harvey Elliott (4)

Coach: Lee Carsley

Did you know?

England have won ten of their last 12 U21 EURO finals matches and are now looking to become the first team since Spain in 2011 and 2013 to triumph at back-to-back tournaments.

Highlights: Spain 1-3 England

Top scorer

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group B)

W3-0 vs Slovenia

W4-2 vs Czechia

W2-1 vs England

Quarter-finals: W3-2aet vs Italy

Semi-finals: W3-0 vs France

Finals top scorer: Nick Woltemade (6)

Coach: Antonio Di Salvo

Did you know?

Striker Woltemade is the top scorer in the tournament so far with six goals, while Germany are the only team to have won every game, netting at least three times in four of those five matches. ﻿

Highlights: Germany 3-2 Italy

