UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the quarter-finalists

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Following a thrilling group stage, eight teams remain in the 2025 U21 EURO.

2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the quarter-finalists

Sixteen teams have been reduced down to eight following the conclusion of an intriguing group stage in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament.

We introduce the sides still dreaming of reaching the final in Bratislava on 28 June.

Quarter-final fixtures

Saturday 21 June
Portugal vs Netherlands (Žilina, 18:00)
Spain vs England (Trnava, 21:00)

Sunday 22 June
Germany vs Italy (Dunajská Streda, TBC)
Denmark vs France (Prešov, TBC)

All kick-off times CET

Denmark

U21 EURO: Great Denmark goals

Qualifying Group I winners: P8 W5 D2 L1 F18 A8
Qualifying top scorers: Mathias Kvistgaarden, Oliver Sørensen (3)
U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (1992, 2015)
Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group D)
W3-2 vs Ukraine
W2-1 vs Netherlands
D2-2 vs Finland

Finals top scorer: William Osula (3 goals)

Coach: Steffen Højer

Did you know?
Denmark have reached the quarter-finals for the second time in the last three editions, having failed to qualify for the finals in 2023.

England (holders)

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group B)
W3-1 vs Czechia
D0-0 vs Slovenia
L2-1 vs Germany

Finals top scorer: Charlie Cresswell, Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe, Alex Scott (1)

Coach: Lee Carsley

Did you know?
England have won eight of their last ten EURO finals matches.

France

U21 EURO: Great France goals

Qualifying Group H runners-up, best three runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F22 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Arnaud Kalimuendo (4)
U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group C)
D0-0 vs Portugal
W3-2 vs Georgia
W4-1 vs Poland

Finals top scorer: Djaoui Cisse (2)

Coach: Gérald Baticle

Did you know?
Les Bleuets have maintained their record of qualifying from their group in every U21 EURO finals tournament appearance.

Top scorer

Germany

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10
Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group B)
W3-0 vs Slovenia
W4-2 vs Czechia
W2-1 vs England

Finals top scorer: Nick Woltemade (4)

Coach: Antonio Di Salvo

Did you know?
Striker Nick Woltemade is the top scorer in the tournament so far with four goals.

Italy

U21 EURO: Great Italy goals

Qualifying Group A winners: P10 W6 D4 L0 F27 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Pio Esposito (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group A)
W1-0 vs Romania
W1-0 vs Slovakia
D1-1 vs Spain

Finals top scorers: Tommaso Baldanzi, Cesare Casadei, Niccolò Pisilli (1)

Coach: Carmine Nunziata

Did you know?
The only nation to win three titles in a row, Italy share the overall record of five with Spain.

Netherlands

Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F32 A3
Qualifying top scorer: Noah Ohio (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group D)
D2-2 vs Finland
L1-2 vs Denmark
W2-0 vs Ukraine

Finals top scorer: Luciano Valente (2)

Coach: Michael Reiziger

Did you know?
Jong Oranje were the first team to qualify and the only side with a 100% record in their qualifying group.

Portugal

U21 EURO: Great Portugal goals

Qualifying Group G winners: P10 W9 D0 L1 F33 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Fábio Silva (8)
U21 EURO best: Runners-up (1994, 2015, 2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group C)
D0-0 vs France
W5-0 vs Poland
W4-0 vs Georgia

Finals top scorer: Geovany Quenda (3)

Coach: Rui Jorge

Did you know?
Along with his three goals, Geovany Quenda also managed two assists in the group stage.

Spain

Qualifying Group B winners: P10 W9 D1 L0 F28 A5
Qualifying top scorer: Samu Omorodion (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (runners-up)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group A):
W3-2 vs Slovakia
W2-1 vs Romania
D1-1 vs Italy

Finals top scorers: Roberto Fernández, Mikel Jauregizar, Mateo Joseph, Marc Pubill, Jesús Rodriguez, Cesar Tarrega (1)

Coach: Santi Denia

Did you know?
La Riojita have reached the final in five of the last seven editions of this tournament, winning three times.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025