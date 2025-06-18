2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the quarter-finalists

Sixteen teams have been reduced down to eight following the conclusion of an intriguing group stage in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament.

We introduce the sides still dreaming of reaching the final in Bratislava on 28 June.

U21 EURO: Great Denmark goals

Qualifying Group I winners: P8 W5 D2 L1 F18 A8

Qualifying top scorers: Mathias Kvistgaarden, Oliver Sørensen (3)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (1992, 2015)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group D)

W3-2 vs Ukraine

W2-1 vs Netherlands

D2-2 vs Finland

Finals top scorer: William Osula (3 goals)

Coach: Steffen Højer

Did you know?

Denmark have reached the quarter-finals for the second time in the last three editions, having failed to qualify for the finals in 2023.

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group B)

W3-1 vs Czechia

D0-0 vs Slovenia

L2-1 vs Germany

Finals top scorer: Charlie Cresswell, Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe, Alex Scott (1)

Coach: Lee Carsley

Did you know?

England have won eight of their last ten EURO finals matches.

U21 EURO: Great France goals

Qualifying Group H runners-up, best three runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F22 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Arnaud Kalimuendo (4)

U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group C)

D0-0 vs Portugal

W3-2 vs Georgia

W4-1 vs Poland

Finals top scorer: Djaoui Cisse (2)

Coach: Gérald Baticle

Did you know?

Les Bleuets have maintained their record of qualifying from their group in every U21 EURO finals tournament appearance.

Top scorer

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group B)

W3-0 vs Slovenia

W4-2 vs Czechia

W2-1 vs England

Finals top scorer: Nick Woltemade (4)

Coach: Antonio Di Salvo

Did you know?

Striker Nick Woltemade is the top scorer in the tournament so far with four goals.

U21 EURO: Great Italy goals

Qualifying Group A winners: P10 W6 D4 L0 F27 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Pio Esposito (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group A)

W1-0 vs Romania

W1-0 vs Slovakia

D1-1 vs Spain

Finals top scorers: Tommaso Baldanzi, Cesare Casadei, Niccolò Pisilli (1)

Coach: Carmine Nunziata

Did you know?

The only nation to win three titles in a row, Italy share the overall record of five with Spain.

Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F32 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Noah Ohio (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group D)

D2-2 vs Finland

L1-2 vs Denmark

W2-0 vs Ukraine

Finals top scorer: Luciano Valente (2)

Coach: Michael Reiziger

Did you know?

Jong Oranje were the first team to qualify and the only side with a 100% record in their qualifying group.

U21 EURO: Great Portugal goals

Qualifying Group G winners: P10 W9 D0 L1 F33 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Fábio Silva (8)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (1994, 2015, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group C)

D0-0 vs France

W5-0 vs Poland

W4-0 vs Georgia

Finals top scorer: Geovany Quenda (3)

Coach: Rui Jorge

Did you know?

Along with his three goals, Geovany Quenda also managed two assists in the group stage.

Qualifying Group B winners: P10 W9 D1 L0 F28 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Samu Omorodion (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (runners-up)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group A):

W3-2 vs Slovakia

W2-1 vs Romania

D1-1 vs Italy

Finals top scorers: Roberto Fernández, Mikel Jauregizar, Mateo Joseph, Marc Pubill, Jesús Rodriguez, Cesar Tarrega (1)

Coach: Santi Denia

Did you know?

La Riojita have reached the final in five of the last seven editions of this tournament, winning three times.