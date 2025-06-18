2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the quarter-finalists
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Article summary
Following a thrilling group stage, eight teams remain in the 2025 U21 EURO.
Article top media content
Article body
Sixteen teams have been reduced down to eight following the conclusion of an intriguing group stage in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament.
We introduce the sides still dreaming of reaching the final in Bratislava on 28 June.
Quarter-final fixtures
Saturday 21 June
Portugal vs Netherlands (Žilina, 18:00)
Spain vs England (Trnava, 21:00)
Sunday 22 June
Germany vs Italy (Dunajská Streda, TBC)
Denmark vs France (Prešov, TBC)
All kick-off times CET
Denmark
Qualifying Group I winners: P8 W5 D2 L1 F18 A8
Qualifying top scorers: Mathias Kvistgaarden, Oliver Sørensen (3)
U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (1992, 2015)
Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)
Group stage results (finished 1st in Group D)
W3-2 vs Ukraine
W2-1 vs Netherlands
D2-2 vs Finland
Finals top scorer: William Osula (3 goals)
Coach: Steffen Højer
Did you know?
Denmark have reached the quarter-finals for the second time in the last three editions, having failed to qualify for the finals in 2023.
England (holders)
Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)
Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group B)
W3-1 vs Czechia
D0-0 vs Slovenia
L2-1 vs Germany
Finals top scorer: Charlie Cresswell, Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe, Alex Scott (1)
Coach: Lee Carsley
Did you know?
England have won eight of their last ten EURO finals matches.
France
Qualifying Group H runners-up, best three runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F22 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Arnaud Kalimuendo (4)
U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)
Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group C)
D0-0 vs Portugal
W3-2 vs Georgia
W4-1 vs Poland
Finals top scorer: Djaoui Cisse (2)
Coach: Gérald Baticle
Did you know?
Les Bleuets have maintained their record of qualifying from their group in every U21 EURO finals tournament appearance.
Germany
Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10
Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Group stage results (finished 1st in Group B)
W3-0 vs Slovenia
W4-2 vs Czechia
W2-1 vs England
Finals top scorer: Nick Woltemade (4)
Coach: Antonio Di Salvo
Did you know?
Striker Nick Woltemade is the top scorer in the tournament so far with four goals.
Italy
Qualifying Group A winners: P10 W6 D4 L0 F27 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Pio Esposito (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group A)
W1-0 vs Romania
W1-0 vs Slovakia
D1-1 vs Spain
Finals top scorers: Tommaso Baldanzi, Cesare Casadei, Niccolò Pisilli (1)
Coach: Carmine Nunziata
Did you know?
The only nation to win three titles in a row, Italy share the overall record of five with Spain.
Netherlands
Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F32 A3
Qualifying top scorer: Noah Ohio (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group D)
D2-2 vs Finland
L1-2 vs Denmark
W2-0 vs Ukraine
Finals top scorer: Luciano Valente (2)
Coach: Michael Reiziger
Did you know?
Jong Oranje were the first team to qualify and the only side with a 100% record in their qualifying group.
Portugal
Qualifying Group G winners: P10 W9 D0 L1 F33 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Fábio Silva (8)
U21 EURO best: Runners-up (1994, 2015, 2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)
Group stage results (finished 1st in Group C)
D0-0 vs France
W5-0 vs Poland
W4-0 vs Georgia
Finals top scorer: Geovany Quenda (3)
Coach: Rui Jorge
Did you know?
Along with his three goals, Geovany Quenda also managed two assists in the group stage.
Spain
Qualifying Group B winners: P10 W9 D1 L0 F28 A5
Qualifying top scorer: Samu Omorodion (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (runners-up)
Group stage results (finished 1st in Group A):
W3-2 vs Slovakia
W2-1 vs Romania
D1-1 vs Italy
Finals top scorers: Roberto Fernández, Mikel Jauregizar, Mateo Joseph, Marc Pubill, Jesús Rodriguez, Cesar Tarrega (1)
Coach: Santi Denia
Did you know?
La Riojita have reached the final in five of the last seven editions of this tournament, winning three times.