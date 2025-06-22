2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the semi-finalists

Sixteen teams have been reduced down to four following the conclusion of an intriguing group stage and four pulsating quarter-finals in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament.

We introduce the sides still dreaming of reaching the final in Bratislava on 28 June.

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group B)

W3-1 vs Czechia

D0-0 vs Slovenia

L2-1 vs Germany

Quarter-finals: W3-1 vs Spain

Finals top scorer: Harvey Elliott (2)

Coach: Lee Carsley

Did you know?

England have won nine of their last 11 U21 EURO finals matches and have now reached the semi-finals for the 11th time.

Highlights: Spain 1-3 England

Qualifying Group H runners-up, best three runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F22 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Arnaud Kalimuendo (4)

U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group C)

D0-0 vs Portugal

W3-2 vs Georgia

W4-1 vs Poland

Quarter-finals: W3-2 vs Denmark

Finals top scorer: Djaoui Cisse (3)

Coach: Gérald Baticle

Did you know?

Les Bleuets have made it to the last four for the seventh time. Their most recent appearance was in 2019.

Top scorer

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group B)

W3-0 vs Slovenia

W4-2 vs Czechia

W2-1 vs England

Quarter-finals: W 3-2aet vs Italy

Finals top scorer: Nick Woltemade (5)

Coach: Antonio Di Salvo

Did you know?

Striker Nick Woltemade is the top scorer in the tournament so far with five goals, while Germany are the only team to have won every game. ﻿

Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F32 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Noah Ohio (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group D)

D2-2 vs Finland

L1-2 vs Denmark

W2-0 vs Ukraine

Quarter-finals: W1-0 vs Portugal

Finals top scorers: Ernest Poku, Luciano Valente (2)

Coach: Michael Reiziger

Did you know?

The Jong Oranje have reached the semi-finals for the seventh time, having previously done so in 1988, 1998, 2006, 2007, 2013 and 2021.