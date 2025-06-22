UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the semi-finalists

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Following a thrilling group stage and quarter-finals, four teams remain in the 2025 U21 EURO.

2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the semi-finalists

Sixteen teams have been reduced down to four following the conclusion of an intriguing group stage and four pulsating quarter-finals in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament.

We introduce the sides still dreaming of reaching the final in Bratislava on 28 June.

Semi-final fixtures

Wednesday 25 June
England vs Netherlands (Bratislava, 18:00)
Germany vs France (Košice, 21:00)

England (holders)

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group B)
W3-1 vs Czechia
D0-0 vs Slovenia
L2-1 vs Germany

Quarter-finals: W3-1 vs Spain

Finals top scorer: Harvey Elliott (2)

Coach: Lee Carsley

Did you know?
England have won nine of their last 11 U21 EURO finals matches and have now reached the semi-finals for the 11th time.

Highlights: Spain 1-3 England

France

Qualifying Group H runners-up, best three runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F22 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Arnaud Kalimuendo (4)
U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group C)
D0-0 vs Portugal
W3-2 vs Georgia
W4-1 vs Poland

Quarter-finals: W3-2 vs Denmark

Finals top scorer: Djaoui Cisse (3)

Coach: Gérald Baticle

Did you know?
Les Bleuets have made it to the last four for the seventh time. Their most recent appearance was in 2019.

Top scorer

Germany

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10
Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 1st in Group B)
W3-0 vs Slovenia
W4-2 vs Czechia
W2-1 vs England

Quarter-finals: W 3-2aet vs Italy

Finals top scorer: Nick Woltemade (5)

Coach: Antonio Di Salvo

Did you know?
Striker Nick Woltemade is the top scorer in the tournament so far with five goals, while Germany are the only team to have won every game. ﻿

Netherlands

Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F32 A3
Qualifying top scorer: Noah Ohio (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group D)
D2-2 vs Finland
L1-2 vs Denmark
W2-0 vs Ukraine

Quarter-finals: W1-0 vs Portugal

Finals top scorers: Ernest Poku, Luciano Valente (2)

Coach: Michael Reiziger

Did you know?
The Jong Oranje have reached the semi-finals for the seventh time, having previously done so in 1988, 1998, 2006, 2007, 2013 and 2021.

Highlights: Portugal 0-1 Netherlands
© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025