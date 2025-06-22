2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the semi-finalists
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Following a thrilling group stage and quarter-finals, four teams remain in the 2025 U21 EURO.
Sixteen teams have been reduced down to four following the conclusion of an intriguing group stage and four pulsating quarter-finals in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament.
We introduce the sides still dreaming of reaching the final in Bratislava on 28 June.
Semi-final fixtures
Wednesday 25 June
England vs Netherlands (Bratislava, 18:00)
Germany vs France (Košice, 21:00)
England (holders)
Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)
Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group B)
W3-1 vs Czechia
D0-0 vs Slovenia
L2-1 vs Germany
Quarter-finals: W3-1 vs Spain
Finals top scorer: Harvey Elliott (2)
Coach: Lee Carsley
Did you know?
England have won nine of their last 11 U21 EURO finals matches and have now reached the semi-finals for the 11th time.
France
Qualifying Group H runners-up, best three runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F22 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Arnaud Kalimuendo (4)
U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)
Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group C)
D0-0 vs Portugal
W3-2 vs Georgia
W4-1 vs Poland
Quarter-finals: W3-2 vs Denmark
Finals top scorer: Djaoui Cisse (3)
Coach: Gérald Baticle
Did you know?
Les Bleuets have made it to the last four for the seventh time. Their most recent appearance was in 2019.
Germany
Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10
Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Group stage results (finished 1st in Group B)
W3-0 vs Slovenia
W4-2 vs Czechia
W2-1 vs England
Quarter-finals: W 3-2aet vs Italy
Finals top scorer: Nick Woltemade (5)
Coach: Antonio Di Salvo
Did you know?
Striker Nick Woltemade is the top scorer in the tournament so far with five goals, while Germany are the only team to have won every game.
Netherlands
Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F32 A3
Qualifying top scorer: Noah Ohio (7)
U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Group stage results (finished 2nd in Group D)
D2-2 vs Finland
L1-2 vs Denmark
W2-0 vs Ukraine
Quarter-finals: W1-0 vs Portugal
Finals top scorers: Ernest Poku, Luciano Valente (2)
Coach: Michael Reiziger
Did you know?
The Jong Oranje have reached the semi-finals for the seventh time, having previously done so in 1988, 1998, 2006, 2007, 2013 and 2021.