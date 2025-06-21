Under-21 EURO highlights, round-up: England and Netherlands reach semi-finals

Holders England made it to the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-finals with a win against Spain after the Netherlands sealed their passage with a backs-to-the-wall success against Portugal.

We review Saturday's quarter-final action.

Portugal 0-1 Netherlands, Žilina

A piece of brilliance from substitute Ernest Poku after 84 minutes sealed a semi-final spot for the ten men of Netherlands. On a rare Dutch foray forward, replacement Poku raced onto Ian Maatsen's clever through ball before rounding goalkeeper Samuel Soares and slotting into the unguarded net.

Michael Reiziger's side appeared to have an uphill task in reaching the last four when Ruben van Bommel was dismissed after just 21 minutes for a second bookable offence. However, Geovany Quenda spurned Portugal's best opportunity when he hit the post from the penalty spot shortly after the half-hour and his team could not make the extra man count.﻿

Player of the Match: Ian Maatsen (Netherlands)

Key stat: Poku's winning strike was the only goal Portugal conceded at the 2025 U21 EURO.

Spain 1-3 England, Trnava

Goals from James McAtee, Harvey Elliott and Elliot Anderson sent the holders through in a repeat of the 2023 final. Captain McAtee struck in the tenth minute following Alex Scott's corner, and Elliott pounced five minutes later when Liverpool team-mate Jarell Quansah's shot was beaten into the winger's path by Spain goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe.

Javi Guerra replied with a cool 39th-minute penalty and was later denied twice in quick succession by England No1 James Beadle, but substitute Anderson's emphatic added-time spot kick sealed the Young Lions' progress.

Player of the Match: James McAtee (England)

Key stat: England have won all eight of their quarter-finals – the first six over two legs – and are unbeaten in their 14 last-eight matches (W10).

