England captain James McAtee named official Under-21 EURO final Player of the Match

England captain James McAtee has been named Player of the Match for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final after helping his team to a 3-2 extra-time win against Germany in Bratislava.

McAtee was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, who said: "James McAtee had a big impact on the game. His positioning was always excellent and he put in a huge effort both offensively and defensively, creating chances for his colleagues to boot."

McAtee, who plays his club football for Manchester City, was once again a driving presence for the Young Lions in their dramatic victory against Germany on Saturday. Perhaps his most eye-catching moment of the night came when he teed up Omari Hutchinson for England's second, but his influence was evident throughout.

