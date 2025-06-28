Harvey Elliott named official Under-21 EURO Player of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named England's Harvey Elliott as the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Player of the Tournament.

"Without doubt England's most effective player from the first game onwards," said the UEFA Technical Observer Group. "Tactically, he showed incredible awareness to be able to find the spaces to receive passes in dangerous positions, and then the ability to make a difference inclusive of creating and scoring some of his team's most crucial goals in their winning campaign.

"He also showed excellent leadership qualities with a great work ethic and team behaviour. A big player for the big stage."

Harvey Elliott's 2025 U21 EURO stats Minutes played: 475

Goals: 5

Assists: 0

Attempts at goal: 20

Passing accuracy: 82.7%

Harvey Elliott after putting England ahead in the final UEFA via Getty Images

The Liverpool forward opened the scoring just five minutes into the final against Germany as England retained the trophy they had won in 2023, when Elliott was also part of the squad. The 22-year-old had also got both goals in the last-four win against Netherlands and was also on target against Spain in the quarter-finals in addition to his goal in the Matchday 1 defeat of Czechia.

Awarded since 2017, the winner is picked by the UEFA Technical Observer Group as the best performing player throughout the tournament, considered to have been outstanding individually and as part of a team, making a major impact on his country's performances.

Previous U21 EURO Player of the Tournament winners

2023: Anthony Gordon (England)

2021: Fábio Vieira (Portugal)

2019: Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

2017: Dani Ceballos (Spain)