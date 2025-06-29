2025 Under-21 EURO top ten goals: Harvey Elliott tops expert selection

The top ten goals of the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals have been selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, with Harvey Elliott's fine solo effort – his second goal of the game – to decide the semi-final for England against the Netherlands taking top spot.

Germany's Ansgar Knauff took second spot for his excellent control and finish against England on Matchday 3, while Mikel Jaureguizar's stunning strike to haul Spain level against Romania on Matchday 2 came third.

2025 U21 EURO Goals of the Season

1 Harvey Elliott (England 2-1 Netherlands) – Semi-finals, 25/06/25

2 Ansgar Knauff (England 1-2 Germany) – Matchday 3, 18/06/25

3 Mikel Jaureguizar (Spain 2-1 Romania) – Matchday 2, 14/06/25

4 Giuseppe Ambrosino (Germany 3-2 Italy) – Quarter-finals, 22/06/25

5 Noah Ohio (England 2-1 Netherlands) – Semi-finals, 25/06/25﻿

6 Louis Munteanu (Spain 2-1 Romania) – Matchday 2, 14/06/25

7 Quentin Merlin (Denmark 2-3 France) – Quarter-finals, 22/06/25﻿

8 Geovany Quenda (Portugal 5-0 Poland) – Matchday 2, 14/06/25

9 Mathys Tel (Denmark 2-3 France) – Quarter-finals, 22/06/25﻿﻿

10 Luca Koleosho (Germany 3-2 Italy) – Quarter-finals, 22/06/25