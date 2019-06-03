Under-21 EURO 2019: all you need to know

Who is playing who?

There are three groups of four teams; each of the group winners plus the best runner-up progress to the semi-finals.

Group A: Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Serbia, Austria

Group C: England, France, Romania, Croatia

The criteria for determining the best runner-up is outlined in the regulations (Article 18.03).

When are the games?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch classic Germany U21 goals

The 2019 U21 EURO takes place 16–30 June, with matches organised as follows:

Group A: 16, 19, 22 June

Group B: 17, 20, 23 June

Group C: 18, 21, 24 June

Semi-finals: 27 June

Possible Olympic play-off: 28 June

Final: 30 June

Where is it being played?

The tournament is being held in Italy and San Marino. The venues are:

Log in for free to watch the highlights A guide to the host cities

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna

Stadio Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia

Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena

Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste

Stadio Friuli, Udine

San Marino Stadium, Serravalle

What is the format?

The four sides in each group face each other in a round-robin format, with the three group winners advancing to the semi-finals along with the best runner-up. It then becomes a knockout competition. Full explanation can be found in the regulations.

What is the link with the Olympics?

Log in for free to watch the highlights U21 rewind: Pirlo's final free-kick

The finals serve as European qualifying for the 2020 Olympic football tournament, with the top four teams booking places in Japan. Should England (ineligible for the Olympic men's football tournament) qualify for the semi-finals, the second and third best runners-up will contest an Olympic play-off. The game will take place at 21:00 on Friday 28 June in Cesena.

How did the 12 contenders qualify?

Italy (hosts)

Croatia (Group 1 winners)

Spain (Group 2 winners)

Denmark (Group 3 winners)

England (Group 4 winners)

Germany (Group 5 winners, holders)

Belgium (Group 6 winners)

Serbia (Group 7 winners)

Romania (Group 8 winners)

France (Group 9 winners)

Poland (play-off winners)

Austria (play-off winners)

Who are the recent winners?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch every goal of the 2017 U21s

2017: Germany

2015: Sweden

2013: Spain

2011: Spain

2009: Germany

What's Andrea Pirlo's role?

The Italy great is tournament ambassador, refamiliarising himself with a tournament he illuminated in 2000, playing a starring role as the Azzurrini triumphed in the Czech Republic. The man who inspired T-shirts embossed with the slogan 'Keep calm and pass the ball to Pirlo' went on to win two UEFA Champions League titles, a FIFA World Cup and 116 senior caps.