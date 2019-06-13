2019 Under-21 EURO calendar: all the fixtures

Hosts Italy kick off their UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign on 16 June with a rematch of their 2017 semi-final against Spain, while holders Germany start their defence against Denmark the following day.

Group stage: matchday one

Sunday 16 June

Group A: Poland v Belgium (Reggio Emilia, 18:30)

Group A: Italy v Spain (Bologna, 21:00)

Monday 17 June

Group B: Serbia v Austria (Trieste, 18:30)

Group B: Germany v Denmark (Udine, 21:00)

Tuesday 18 June

Group C: Romania v Croatia (San Marino, 18:30)

Group C: England v France (Cesena, 21:00)

Matchday two

Wednesday 19 June

Group A: Spain v Belgium (Reggio Emilia, 18:30)

Group A: Italy v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)

Thursday 20 June

Group B: Denmark v Austria (Udine, 18:30)

Group B: Germany v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)



Friday 21 June

Group C: England v Romania (Cesena, 18:30)

Group C: France v Croatia (San Marino, 21:00)

Matchday three

Saturday 22 June

Group A: Belgium v Italy (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)

Group A: Spain v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)

Sunday 23 June

Group B: Austria v Germany (Udine, 21:00)

Group B: Denmark v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)

Monday 24 June

Group C: Croatia v England (San Marino, 21:00)

Group C: France v Romania (Cesena, 21:00)

Group winners and best runner-up qualify for the semi-finals



Possible Olympic play-off*

Second best runner-up v third best runner-up (Cesena)

*Will be played on Friday 28 June if England (ineligible for the Olympic men's football tournament) qualify for the semi-finals, which will otherwise provide the four European contenders in Japan in 2020.

Semi-finals

Thursday 27 June

Semi-final 1 or 2 (Bologna, 18:00)

Semi-final 1 or 2 (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)

Semi-final 1: Winner Group A v runner-up Group B/C or winner Group C

Semi-final 2: Winner Group B v runner-up Group A or winner Group C

Matches will be allocated after end of group stage

Final

Sunday 30 June

Winner semi-final 1 v winner semi-final 2 (Udine, 20:45)

All times CET