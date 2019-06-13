2019 Under-21 EURO calendar: all the fixtures
Thursday 13 June 2019
The group stage begins on Sunday 16 June: see who is playing who, where and when.
Hosts Italy kick off their UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign on 16 June with a rematch of their 2017 semi-final against Spain, while holders Germany start their defence against Denmark the following day.
Group stage: matchday one
Sunday 16 June
Group A: Poland v Belgium (Reggio Emilia, 18:30)
Group A: Italy v Spain (Bologna, 21:00)
Monday 17 June
Group B: Serbia v Austria (Trieste, 18:30)
Group B: Germany v Denmark (Udine, 21:00)
Tuesday 18 June
Group C: Romania v Croatia (San Marino, 18:30)
Group C: England v France (Cesena, 21:00)
Matchday two
Wednesday 19 June
Group A: Spain v Belgium (Reggio Emilia, 18:30)
Group A: Italy v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)
Thursday 20 June
Group B: Denmark v Austria (Udine, 18:30)
Group B: Germany v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)
Friday 21 June
Group C: England v Romania (Cesena, 18:30)
Group C: France v Croatia (San Marino, 21:00)
Matchday three
Saturday 22 June
Group A: Belgium v Italy (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)
Group A: Spain v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)
Sunday 23 June
Group B: Austria v Germany (Udine, 21:00)
Group B: Denmark v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)
Monday 24 June
Group C: Croatia v England (San Marino, 21:00)
Group C: France v Romania (Cesena, 21:00)
Group winners and best runner-up qualify for the semi-finals
Possible Olympic play-off*
Second best runner-up v third best runner-up (Cesena)
*Will be played on Friday 28 June if England (ineligible for the Olympic men's football tournament) qualify for the semi-finals, which will otherwise provide the four European contenders in Japan in 2020.
Semi-finals
Thursday 27 June
Semi-final 1 or 2 (Bologna, 18:00)
Semi-final 1 or 2 (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)
Semi-final 1: Winner Group A v runner-up Group B/C or winner Group C
Semi-final 2: Winner Group B v runner-up Group A or winner Group C
Matches will be allocated after end of group stage
Final
Sunday 30 June
Winner semi-final 1 v winner semi-final 2 (Udine, 20:45)
All times CET