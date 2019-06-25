Under-21 EURO fan and scout tickets

Apply now for tickets for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.

The semi-final fixtures were confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage on Monday evening:

Germany v Romania – 18:00, Bologna

Spain v France – 21:00, Reggio Emilia

Ticket prices

Tickets are divided into two categories: Category 1 tickets are for seats with the best views, located on each side of the stadium, with Category 2 seats situated behind the goals.

Single match ticket prices

Category 1

Adults: €8

U21s: €5

Category 2

Adults: €5

U21s: €3

Scout tickets

Scouts must apply for tickets via FAME. All applicants must fill in their personal data and agree to the Terms and conditions created by UEFA.

Scouts can request a maximum of two tickets per match.

25 June: Application form reopens for knockout stage

27 June: Confirmation/rejections emails for semi-finals and final

Purchase process

Each fan can purchase up to four tickets per match and must enter their own personal data as well as that of all other recipients. Payment is made on the website, with tickets then received in a PDF format to be printed at home. Tickets must be printed as electronic tickets will not be valid

Authorisation requests for banners, flags, tifos, drums and megaphones

Fans wishing to take items such as banners, flags, tifos, drums or megaphones must print out and fill in the relevant authorisation request and take it to the stadium.

