Under-21 EURO fan and scout tickets

Tuesday 25 June 2019

Details about supporter and scout tickets for the Under-21 EURO semi-finals.

Spain and France meet in the Reggio Emilia semi-final
Spain and France meet in the Reggio Emilia semi-final ©Getty Images

Apply now for tickets for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.

The semi-final fixtures were confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage on Monday evening:

Germany v Romania – 18:00, Bologna
Spain v France – 21:00, Reggio Emilia

Ticket prices

Germany will take on Romania in Bologna
Germany will take on Romania in Bologna©UEFA.com

Tickets are divided into two categories: Category 1 tickets are for seats with the best views, located on each side of the stadium, with Category 2 seats situated behind the goals.

Single match ticket prices
Category 1
Adults: €8
U21s: €5

Category 2
Adults: €5
U21s: €3

Scout tickets

Scouts must apply for tickets via FAME. All applicants must fill in their personal data and agree to the Terms and conditions created by UEFA.

Scouts can request a maximum of two tickets per match.

Spain were first through to the semi-finals
Spain were first through to the semi-finals©Sportsfile

25 June: Application form reopens for knockout stage
27 June:  Confirmation/rejections emails for semi-finals and final

Purchase process

Each fan can purchase up to four tickets per match and must enter their own personal data as well as that of all other recipients. Payment is made on the website, with tickets then received in a PDF format to be printed at home. Tickets must be printed as electronic tickets will not be valid

Authorisation requests for banners, flags, tifos, drums and megaphones

Fans wishing to take items such as banners, flags, tifos, drums or megaphones must print out and fill in the relevant authorisation request and take it to the stadium.

Download the relevant authorisation requests here:

The final takes place in Udine
The final takes place in Udine©Getty Images

Bologna
Reggio Emilia
Udine

Under-21 EURO 2019: all you need to know

LiveUnder-21 EURO 2019: all you need to know

The group stage has finished – what happened, how to watch the semis and what's Andrea Pirlo got to do with it?
