Under-21 EURO fan and scout tickets
Tuesday 25 June 2019
Details about supporter and scout tickets for the Under-21 EURO semi-finals.
Apply now for tickets for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.
The semi-final fixtures were confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage on Monday evening:
Germany v Romania – 18:00, Bologna
Spain v France – 21:00, Reggio Emilia
Ticket prices
Tickets are divided into two categories: Category 1 tickets are for seats with the best views, located on each side of the stadium, with Category 2 seats situated behind the goals.
Single match ticket prices
Category 1
Adults: €8
U21s: €5
Category 2
Adults: €5
U21s: €3
Scout tickets
Scouts must apply for tickets via FAME. All applicants must fill in their personal data and agree to the Terms and conditions created by UEFA.
Scouts can request a maximum of two tickets per match.
25 June: Application form reopens for knockout stage
27 June: Confirmation/rejections emails for semi-finals and final
Purchase process
Each fan can purchase up to four tickets per match and must enter their own personal data as well as that of all other recipients. Payment is made on the website, with tickets then received in a PDF format to be printed at home. Tickets must be printed as electronic tickets will not be valid
Authorisation requests for banners, flags, tifos, drums and megaphones
Fans wishing to take items such as banners, flags, tifos, drums or megaphones must print out and fill in the relevant authorisation request and take it to the stadium.
Download the relevant authorisation requests here:
Useful information
Terms and conditions
Personal data information
General terms of use
Stadium regulations
Prohibited objects