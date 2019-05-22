Where to watch the 2019 Under-21 EURO

Find out where to watch this summer's UEFA European Under-21 Championship where you are.

U21 EURO CALENDAR

Rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory. All information subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

All broadcasters in participating countries (shown below in upper case italics) are expected to show their own team's matches and the final live on TV.



Europe



Albania: RTSH

Andorra: see France/Spain

Armenia: Armenia Public TV

AUSTRIA: ORF

Belarus: BTRC

BELGIUM: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

CROATIA: HRT

Czech Republic: CT

DENMARK, DR

Estonia: EER

Faroe Islands: see Denmark

Finland: YLE

FRANCE: M6, beIN Sports

GERMANY: ARD/ZDF

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Charlton

ITALY: RAI

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LTV

Liechtenstein: see Switzerland

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: see Belgium

Malta: PBS

Montenegro: RTCG

Netherlands: NOS

Norway: NRK

POLAND: TVP

Portugal: RTP

Republic of Ireland: RTE

ROMANIA: TVR

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: see Italy

SERBIA: RTS

Slovakia: RTVS

Slovenia: RTVSLO

SPAIN: Mediaset

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG

Turkey: TRT

UK: Sky Sports

Ukraine: PBC

Vatican City: see Italy

Ex-Europe

China: CCTV, Super Sports

Latin America: ESPN

Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports

USA (English language): ESPN

USA (Spanish language): Univision



