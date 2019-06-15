Under-21 EURO: how to pronounce the players' names correctly

UEFA.com's mission to correct the world's pronunciation continues at the UEFA European Under-21 Championships in Italy.

After checking out the completed squad lists, we have picked out some of the names that might cause English speakers problems. Get the pronunciations right now; chances are, you will be using these names a lot in the years to come.

Marco Friedl – Freed-ul

Johannes Kreidl – Cride-ul

Philipp Lienhart – Leen-hart

Dejan Ljubicic – Lyoo-bit-chitch

Dario Maresic – Mar-ay-shitch

Tun-kens ©Getty Images

Sebastiaan Bornauw – Bore-now

Elias Cobbaut – Cob-out

Dion Cools – Coals

Wout Faes – Fars

Brian Heynen – Hay-nen

Alexis Saelemaekers – Saller-makers

Jur Schrijvers – Shry-vers

Jens Teunckens – Tun-kens

Jordi Vanlerberghe – Van-lair-bairg

Yari Verschaeren – Vers-garen

A note on accents; in general terms, a Croatian 'š' is an English 'sh', while a 'ć' and a 'č' resemble an English 'ch'. A Croatian 'c' (without an accent) sounds like 'ts' in English, while a 'j' is similar to an English 'y'.

Toma Bašić – Bash-itch

Domagoj Bradarić – Dom-a-goy

Marijan Čabraja – Chab-rye-ah

Ivo Grbić – Gerb-itch

Luka Ivanušec – Eeva-noo-shets

Marin Jakoliš – Yakko-lish

Branimir Kalaica – Ka-light-sa

Josip Posavec – Poss-a-vets

Adrian Šemper - Shemper

Ivan Šunjić – Shun-yitch

Filip Uremović – Oo-remmo-vitch

Nikola Vlašić – Vlash-itch

Joakim Mæhle – May-le

Asger Sørensen – Sern-zen

Jens Stage – Star-ger

Jonas Wind - Vind

Chow-dree ©Getty Images

Hamza Choudhury – Chow-dree

Demarai Gray – Dem-a-rye

Ryan Sessegnon – Sess-en-yon

Jeff Reine-Adélaïde – Ren-ad-ay-lied

Houssem Aouar – How-are

Anthony Caci – Ka-see

Matteo Guendouzi – Gwen-doo-zee

Ibrahima Konaté – Kon-a-tay

Gautier Larsonneur – Goat-ee-ay Lar-son-er

Maxene Prevot – Pray-voh

Marcus Thuram – Too-ram

Dayot Upamecano – Die-oh Oopah-may-canno

Eduard Löwen – Lerv-un

Maximilian Mittelstädt – Mittle-stet

Alexander Nübel - Nooble

Levin Öztunali – Erz-too-nar-lee

Felix Uduokhai – Ood-woke-eye

Moy-zay Ken ©Getty Images

Federico Chiesa – Key-eh-sa

Moise Kean – Moy-zay Ken

Gianluca Mancini – Man-cheen-ee

Giuseppe Pezzella – Pet-sella

Filippo Romagna – Row-man-ya

Polish names look forbidding to English speakers, but the language sounds a lot softer than it looks. A 'sz' is like an English 'sh', a 'cz' more like a 'ch', while 'j' is soft (like a 'y' in English) and 'w' is hard (like an English 'v'). The letter 'ł' sounds like an English 'w'.

Paweł Bochniewicz – Pah-vel Bock-nyay-vitch

Patryk Dziczek – Jee-chek

Filip Jagiełło – Yag-ee-eh-woe

Dominik Jonczy – Yon-chee

Kamil Jóźwiak – Yoozh-vee-ak

Dawid Kownacki - Kov-nat-ski

Mateusz Lis – Ma-tay-oosh Leese

Przemysław Płacheta – P-shem-iss-wav Pwa-hetta

Sebastian Szymański – Shee-man-ski

Paweł Tomczyk – Tom-chick

Mateusz Wdowiak – V-dov-yak

Mateusz Wieteska - Vee-eh-tess-ka

Szymon Żurkowski – Shimon Shur-koff-ski

A note on accents; a Romanian 'š' or 'ş' are not dissimilar to an English 'sh' while 'ț' is something like 'ts'. The 'ă' is an extended vowel sound, like the 'a' in the English word 'star'.

Tudor Băluță – Bar-loot-sar

Radu Boboc – Bob-ock

Alexandru Cicâldău – Chick-al-daw

Andrei Ciobanu – Chob-ar-noo

Denis Drăguş – Drah-goosh

Virgil Ghiță – Git-sa

Ionuț Nedelcearu – Ned-ell-char-oo

Dragoš Nedelcu – Ned-ell-koo

George Puşcaş – Push-cash

Guy-itch ©Getty Images

A note on accents; in general terms, a Serbian 'š' is an English 'sh', while a 'ć' and a 'č' resemble an English 'ch'. A Serbian 'c' (without an accent) sounds like 'ts' in English, while a 'j' is similar to an English 'y'.

Luka Adžić – Adj-itch

Miroslav Bogosovac – Bog-oss-a-vats

Milan Gajić – Guy-itch

Dejan Joveljić – Yov-el-yitch

Aleksandar Lutovac – Loot-oh-vats

Erhan Mašović – Mash-ov-itch

Miloš Ostojić – Os-toy-itch

Uroš Račić – Ratch-itch

Andrija Živković – Zhiv-kov-itch

Martin Aguirregabiria – A-gear-ay-gab-eery-a

Dani Ceballos – Seh-bai-oss

Borja Mayoral – Bor-ha Mai-oral

Jorge Meré – Meh-ray