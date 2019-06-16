Under-21 EURO: every man of the match

Sunday 16 June 2019

Italy's Federico Chiesa and Poland's Szymon Żurkowski were the star men on the opening night.

Federico Chiesa scored twice against Spain
Federico Chiesa scored twice against Spain ©Sportsfile

Opening group stage fixtures

16/06: Poland 3-2 Belgium: Szymon Żurkowski
16/06: Italy 3-1 Spain: Federico Chiesa

17/06: Serbia v Austria (Trieste, 18:30)
17/06: Germany v Denmark (Udine, 21:00)

18/06: Romania v Croatia (San Marino, 18:30)
18/06: England v France (Cesena, 21:00)

Second group stage fixtures

19/06: Spain v Belgium (Reggio Emilia, 18:30)
19/06: Italy v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)

20/06: Denmark v Austria (Udine, 18:30)
20/06: Germany v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)

21/06: England v Romania (Cesena, 18:30)
21/06: France v Croatia (San Marino, 21:00)

Third group stage fixtures

22/06: Belgium v Italy (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)
22/06: Spain v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)

23/06: Austria v Germany (Udine, 21:00)  
23/06: Denmark v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)

24/06: Croatia v England (San Marino, 21:00)
24/06: France v Romania (Cesena, 21:00)

Possible Olympic play-off*

28/06: Second best runner-up v third best runner-up (Cesena)

*Will be played only if England (ineligible for the Olympic men's football tournament) qualify for the semi-finals, which will otherwise provide the four European contenders in Japan in 2020.

Semi-finals

27/06: Semi-final 1 or 2 (Bologna, 18:00)
27/06: Semi-final 1 or 2 (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)

Semi-final 1: Winner Group A v runner-up Group B/C or winner Group C
Semi-final 2: Winner Group B v runner-up Group A or winner Group C

Matches will be allocated after end of group stage

Final

30/06: Winner semi-final 1 v winner semi-final 2 (Udine, 20:45)

