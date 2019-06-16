Under-21 EURO highlights: watch wins for Italy and Poland
Sunday 16 June 2019
Watch highlights of every Under-21 EURO game – just click on any specific match for all the goals.
Opening group stage fixtures
16/06: Poland 3-2 Belgium
16/06: Italy 3-1 Spain
17/06: Serbia v Austria (Trieste, 18:30)
17/06: Germany v Denmark (Udine, 21:00)
18/06: Romania v Croatia (San Marino, 18:30)
18/06: England v France (Cesena, 21:00)
Second group stage fixtures
19/06: Spain v Belgium (Reggio Emilia, 18:30)
19/06: Italy v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)
20/06: Denmark v Austria (Udine, 18:30)
20/06: Germany v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)
21/06: England v Romania (Cesena, 18:30)
21/06: France v Croatia (San Marino, 21:00)
Third group stage fixtures
22/06: Belgium v Italy (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)
22/06: Spain v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)
23/06: Austria v Germany (Udine, 21:00)
23/06: Denmark v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)
24/06: Croatia v England (San Marino, 21:00)
24/06: France v Romania (Cesena, 21:00)
Possible Olympic play-off*
28/06: Second best runner-up v third best runner-up (Cesena)
*Will be played only if England (ineligible for the Olympic men's football tournament) qualify for the semi-finals, which will otherwise provide the four European contenders in Japan in 2020.
Semi-finals
27/06: Semi-final 1 or 2 (Bologna, 18:00)
27/06: Semi-final 1 or 2 (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)
Semi-final 1: Winner Group A v runner-up Group B/C or winner Group C
Semi-final 2: Winner Group B v runner-up Group A or winner Group C
Matches will be allocated after end of group stage
Final
30/06: Winner semi-final 1 v winner semi-final 2 (Udine, 20:45)