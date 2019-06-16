Under-21 EURO highlights: watch wins for Italy and Poland

Opening group stage fixtures

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Italy 3-1 Spain

16/06: Poland 3-2 Belgium

16/06: Italy 3-1 Spain

17/06: Serbia v Austria (Trieste, 18:30)

17/06: Germany v Denmark (Udine, 21:00)

18/06: Romania v Croatia (San Marino, 18:30)

18/06: England v France (Cesena, 21:00)

For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv

Second group stage fixtures

19/06: Spain v Belgium (Reggio Emilia, 18:30)

19/06: Italy v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)

20/06: Denmark v Austria (Udine, 18:30)

20/06: Germany v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)

21/06: England v Romania (Cesena, 18:30)

21/06: France v Croatia (San Marino, 21:00)

For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv

Third group stage fixtures

22/06: Belgium v Italy (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)

22/06: Spain v Poland (Bologna, 21:00)

23/06: Austria v Germany (Udine, 21:00)

23/06: Denmark v Serbia (Trieste, 21:00)

24/06: Croatia v England (San Marino, 21:00)

24/06: France v Romania (Cesena, 21:00)

For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv

Possible Olympic play-off*

28/06: Second best runner-up v third best runner-up (Cesena)

*Will be played only if England (ineligible for the Olympic men's football tournament) qualify for the semi-finals, which will otherwise provide the four European contenders in Japan in 2020.

Semi-finals

27/06: Semi-final 1 or 2 (Bologna, 18:00)

27/06: Semi-final 1 or 2 (Reggio Emilia, 21:00)

Semi-final 1: Winner Group A v runner-up Group B/C or winner Group C

Semi-final 2: Winner Group B v runner-up Group A or winner Group C

Matches will be allocated after end of group stage

Final

30/06: Winner semi-final 1 v winner semi-final 2 (Udine, 20:45)

For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv