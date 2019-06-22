Under-21 EURO permutations: who needs what to qualify?

The permutations below are for information only and the official calculations will be made by UEFA after the games finish according to Article 18 of the official regulations.

The three group winners and the best runner-up qualify for the semi-finals.

Saturday

Spain (3 points) v Poland (6)

Belgium (0) v Italy (3)

• Poland need a point to top the group and qualify for the semi-finals. They would definitely be relying on finishing as best runners-up should they lose.

• Italy need to win and hope Poland lose in order to stand a chance of winning the group. An Italy victory and a 1-0 or 2-0 win for Spain would mean the Azzurrini finish top.

• Spain must win to have a chance of finishing top. They would be guaranteed to be group winners should they win and Italy fail to do so. If both Spain and Italy win, the two top spots would be decided on three-way head-to-head.

• Belgium can no longer reach the semi-finals.

Sunday

Denmark (3) v Serbia (0)

Austria (3) v Germany (6)

• Germany need a point to guarantee qualifying for the semi-finals as group winners. Should they lose, they only have a chance of finishing top if Denmark also beat Serbia; in this scenario, top spot would be decided on three-way head-to-head. Germany are assured of topping this should they lose by only a one-goal margin.

• Denmark will finish first in the group if they win and Germany lose 2-0.

• Austria must beat Germany to have a chance of winning the group; they would be assured of top spot if they win and Denmark do not. They would also finish first if they win by a three-goal margin, regardless of the Danes' result.

• Serbia can no longer reach the semi-finals.

Monday

France (6) v Romania (6)

Croatia (0) v England (0)

• Romania will top the group with a win or – thanks to their superior overall goal difference – a draw against France. They would be relying on finishing as best runners-up if beaten.

• France must win to go through as group winners, but are also certain of qualifying for the semi-finals as best runners-up if they draw. They could still claim that berth if they lose.

• England can no longer reach the semi-finals.

• Croatia can no longer reach the semi-finals.

All matchday three fixtures kick off at 21:00CET.