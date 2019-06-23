Meet the U21 EURO semi-finalists: Germany join Spain

Previous U21 best: winners x2 (2009, 2017)

Coach: Stefan Kuntz

Group B winners: W2 D1 L0 F10 A3

Germany 3-1 Denmark

Germany 6-1 Serbia

Austria 1-1 Germany

Top scorer: Luca Waldschmidt (5)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Germany put six past Serbia

Most recent starting XI: Nübel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Henrichs; M. Eggestein, Dahoud; Öztunali, Neuhaus, Richter; Waldschmidt

Did you know? Kuntz was a member of Germany's EURO '96-winning side, scoring his country's equaliser against hosts England in the semi-finals and converting his penalty in the subsequent shoot-out. Kuntz's U21s also beat England on penalties in the last four of the 2017 tournament en route to lifting the trophy.

"We have a group of lads who will be playing their final games with us and I hope that we have a successful conclusion to their two years here."

Stefan Kuntz, Germany coach

Previous U21 best: winners x4 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013)

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Group A winners: W2 D0 L1 F8 A4

Italy 3-1 Spain

Spain 2-1 Belgium

Spain 5-0 Poland

Top scorer: Dani Ceballos, Pablo Fornals (2)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Spain masterclass against Poland

Most recent starting XI: Sivera; Aguirregabiria, Unai Nuñez, Jorge Meré, Aarón Martín; Fabián Ruiz, Marc Roca; Dani Olmo, Ceballos, Fornals; Oyarzabal

Did you know? Spain have reached three of the last four U21 EURO finals, losing to Germany in the 2017 decider having lifted the trophy in 2011 and 2013. They failed to qualify in 2015.

"I've always said that the Spanish U21 team is very important. Plus, with the Olympics on the horizon, it is even more important. We know it's the last stepping stone to the senior team."

Jesús Vallejo, Spain captain