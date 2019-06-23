Meet the U21 EURO semi-finalists: Germany join Spain
Sunday 23 June 2019
Finalists in 2017, Spain and Germany are the first teams through to the Under-21 EURO last four.
GERMANY
Previous U21 best: winners x2 (2009, 2017)
Coach: Stefan Kuntz
Group B winners: W2 D1 L0 F10 A3
Germany 3-1 Denmark
Germany 6-1 Serbia
Austria 1-1 Germany
Top scorer: Luca Waldschmidt (5)
Most recent starting XI: Nübel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Henrichs; M. Eggestein, Dahoud; Öztunali, Neuhaus, Richter; Waldschmidt
Did you know? Kuntz was a member of Germany's EURO '96-winning side, scoring his country's equaliser against hosts England in the semi-finals and converting his penalty in the subsequent shoot-out. Kuntz's U21s also beat England on penalties in the last four of the 2017 tournament en route to lifting the trophy.
"We have a group of lads who will be playing their final games with us and I hope that we have a successful conclusion to their two years here."
Stefan Kuntz, Germany coach
SPAIN
Previous U21 best: winners x4 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013)
Coach: Luis de la Fuente
Group A winners: W2 D0 L1 F8 A4
Italy 3-1 Spain
Spain 2-1 Belgium
Spain 5-0 Poland
Top scorer: Dani Ceballos, Pablo Fornals (2)
Most recent starting XI: Sivera; Aguirregabiria, Unai Nuñez, Jorge Meré, Aarón Martín; Fabián Ruiz, Marc Roca; Dani Olmo, Ceballos, Fornals; Oyarzabal
Did you know? Spain have reached three of the last four U21 EURO finals, losing to Germany in the 2017 decider having lifted the trophy in 2011 and 2013. They failed to qualify in 2015.
"I've always said that the Spanish U21 team is very important. Plus, with the Olympics on the horizon, it is even more important. We know it's the last stepping stone to the senior team."
Jesús Vallejo, Spain captain