Denmark v Austria facts

Denmark and Austria meet in their first UEFA European Under-21 Championship fixture for 28 years as they face off in Udine in the second round of Group B games.

• While Austria marked their finals debut with a 2-0 defeat of Serbia on matchday one thanks to goals from Hannes Wolf and Sascha Horvath, Denmark were beaten 3-1 by holders Germany in their opening fixture.

Previous meetings

• The sides have played in only two previous competitive U21 fixtures – two 1-1 draws in the qualifying competition for the 1992 finals. The games in Aarhus on 4 June 1991, and Wiener Neustadt on 8 October the same year, both finished all square, with Denmark finishing top of their qualifying section and Austria eliminated in third place. The Danes went on to beat Poland 6-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals before losing 3-0 to Italy over two games in the last four.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Austria

• Denmark were 5-0 friendly winners against Austria on 22 March 2018, thanks to goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen (6), Marcus Ingvartsen (8), Robert Skov (54), Nikolai Laursen (86) and Jannik Pohl (89). That is the Scandinavian side's biggest win in their last 14 matches.

• Austria, however, had won a March 2010 friendly in Vienna 3-0 with goals from Marko Arnautovic, Alexander Grünwald and Georg Margreitter.

• Christoph Baumgartner was in the Austria team that drew 2-2 against Denmark in the European Under-19 Championship elite round in March 2018. Oskar Snorre, Andreas Poulsen and Magnus Kofod Andersen were in the Denmark team in Silkeborg.

• Stefan Posch plus substitutes Sandro Ingolitsch and Xaver Schlager played in Austria's 2-0 European U17 Championship qualifying round win against Denmark in September 2013. Daniel Iversen and Jacob Rasmussen were in the Denmark side.

Form guide

Denmark

• This is Denmark's third successive U21 final tournament, and a fifth participation in the eight or 12-team finals. They were eliminated in the group stage in 2006, 2011 on home soil and 2017, but did reach the semi-finals in 2015, losing 4-1 to eventual champions Sweden.

• Two years ago in Poland, the Danes finished third in Group C behind Italy and eventual champions Germany having collected three points from their three games (W1 L2).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark

• Following the matchday one defeat by Germany, Denmark have now won four of their 13 group stage games in the final tournament overall, losing seven.

• A place in the 2015 semi-finals equalled Denmark's most successful U21 campaign; they also reached the last four in 1992 having previously got to the quarter-finals in 1978 and 1986.

• Denmark qualified as the winners of Group 3, with 23 points from ten fixtures (W7 D2 L1), and were unbeaten in their last five games (W3 D2). They scored 30 goals, including at least one in every match.

Austria

• This is Austria's first U21 tournament – the only team to be making their debut at the 2019 finals.

• Austria had only previously reached the play-offs twice, losing to Finland on penalties in 2009 qualifying after each side had won 2-1 at home and going out to Spain on away goals in 2017 (1-1 home, 0-0 away).

• This time round Austria were runners-up behind Serbia in qualifying Group 7, picking up 22 points (W7 D1 L2). They were unbeaten in their last six games (W5 D1) and have now won their last four competitive matches having beaten Greece 1-0 both away and home in the play-offs.

• Matchday one made it nine games unbeaten for Austria – their longest competitive run without defeat since another nine-match sequence in 2007 and 2008 (W7 D2), which was ended by that 2-1 play-off loss in Finland.

Denmark's Robert Skov on matchday one ©Getty Images

Links and trivia

• Asger Sørensen joined Salzburg in 2014, playing three times in the Austrian Bundesliga, and has made 41 league appearances for Liefering in the Austrian second division during four spells at the club. He has spent the last two seasons in Germany, on loan at Jahn Regensburg.

• At 61, Austria's Werner Gregoritsch is the oldest coach at the final tournament.

• Skov made his senior Denmark debut on 10 June as they defeated Georgia 5-1 at home in a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier.

• Xaver Schlager played from start to finish in both of Austria's June matches in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, victories against Slovenia (1-0 home) and North Macedonia (4-1 away). Posch made his senior international debut as a half-time substitute in the latter.