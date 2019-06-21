Austria v Germany facts

Germany have dominated their UEFA European Under-21 Championship fixtures with Austria and will be looking to extend a long winning run against their neighbours.

• The holders have also been in impressive form in Group B, defeating Denmark (3-1) and Serbia (6-1, equalling their biggest winning margin in the final tournament) to open a three-point cushion in the standings. Austria are level with Denmark on three points, having lost to Denmark (3-1) after their first ever finals match ended in a 2-0 win against Serbia.

• Germany will therefore finish first in the section if they avoid defeat against Austria, who must triumph in Udine to have a chance of winning the group. Should they win and Denmark fail to beat Serbia in the section's other matchday three game, Austria would win the group on head-to-head record against Germany; if Austria and Denmark are both victorious, they would finish level with Germany on six points, in which case final places would be determined by results between the three teams.

Previous meetings

• Germany have scored 21 goals in winning seven and drawing one of the eight competitive fixtures between the sides, conceding only five. Germany won 4-2 at home and 4-1 away – Levin Öztunalı on target in the latter fixture – in qualifying for the 2017 finals. While Germany went on to win both their qualifying section and the tournament itself, Austria finished second in the group but lost to Spain in the play-offs.

• Those were the sides' first competitive games since 2006 qualifying, when Germany beat Austria 2-0 in Dusseldorf in October 2004 and 3-0 away 12 months later. Germany went on to reach the final tournament.

• Having also won 5-2 in a March 2007 friendly, Germany have triumphed in the last six matches between the sides. Austria have not avoided defeat against their neighbours since a 1-1 draw with West Germany in April 1983.

• Öztunalı scored one goal and set up another as Germany beat an Austria team featuring Sascha Horvath and Philipp Lienhart 4-0 in the 2014 European U19 Championship semi-final en route to winning the trophy.

• Horvath scored Austria's final goal in a 5-1 defeat of Germany in the U19 qualifying round in October 2014; Marko Kvasina got two goals for an Austria team also featuring Lienhart, plus substitute Mathias Honsak. Timo Baumgartl and Nadiem Amiri featured for Germany; Mahmoud Dahoud was an unused Germany substitute.

• Germany beat Austria 3-0 in the 2016 U19 EURO group stage; Florian Müller, Benjamin Henrichs, plus substitute Suat Serdar featured for Germany with Maximilian Mittelstädt an unused replacement. Xaver Schlager and Stefan Posch started for Austria with Sandi Lovric coming on as a substitute and Sandro Ingolitsch an unused replacement.

• Dario Maresic and Christoph Baumgartner were in the Austria side that lost 4-0 to Arne Maier's Germany in the 2016 U17 EURO group stage.

Form guide

Austria

• This is Austria's first U21 tournament – the only team to be making their debut at the 2019 finals.

• Austria had only previously reached the play-offs twice, losing to Finland on penalties in 2009 qualifying after each side had won 2-1 at home and going out to Spain on away goals in 2017 (1-1 home, 0-0 away).

• This time round Austria were runners-up behind Serbia in qualifying Group 7, picking up 22 points (W7 D1 L2). They were unbeaten in their last six games (W5 D1) and, before losing to Denmark, had won four successive competitive matches having beaten Greece 1-0 both away and home in the play-offs.

• Defeat by the Danes also ended Austria's nine-game unbeaten run – their longest competitive run without defeat since another nine-match sequence in 2007 and 2008 (W7 D2), which was ended by that 2-1 play-off loss in Finland.

Germany

• Germany were champions in 2017, their second U21 title following their 2009 success in Sweden. Two years ago in Poland, they finished second in Group C, qualifying for the semi-finals as the best runners-up over the three sections; they beat England 4-3 on penalties in the last four after a 2-2 draw before a Mitchell Weiser goal earned a 1-0 final win against Spain.

• This is the eighth time Germany have qualified for an eight or 12-team final tournament. Aside from their two titles, they were semi-finalists in 2015 and quarter-finalists in 1998. They also reached the last eight in 1990, 1992 and 1996.

• As West Germany, they were runners-up to England in 1982.

• Germany qualified for these finals as Group 5 winners, picking up 25 points from their ten fixtures (W8 D1 L1) and scoring 33 goals – the most of any of the 11 qualified teams, though non-qualifiers Portugal matched that figure. Germany won their last three fixtures, their victories against Denmark and Serbia extending their unbeaten run in competitive games to nine (W8 D1).

• A 1-0 loss against Italy on matchday three in 2017 is Germany's sole defeat in their last nine matches in the final tournament group stage (W6 D2).

• Four members of Germany's squad were in the victorious 2017 party; Öztunalı, Waldemar Anton, Dahoud and Amiri. Anton was a late replacement for Jonathan Tah.

• Öztunalı was also part of the victorious Germany side at the 2014 European U19 Championship in Hungary.

• Lukas Nmecha scored England's winner in both the semi-final and the final at the 2017 European U19 Championship; having switched his international allegiance, the Hamburg-born striker made his Germany U21 debut against England in March.

• Öztunalı was also in Germany's 2014 European U19 Championship-winning squad.

Links and trivia

• Have played in Germany:

Kevin Danso (Augsburg 2014-)

Marco Friedl (Bayern München 2008–18, Werder Bremen 2018–19 loan)

Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim 2017-)

Mathias Honsak (Holstein Kiel 2018/19 loan)

Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg 2017-)

Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim 2016-)

Sascha Horvath (Dynamo Dresden 2017-)

• Hannes Wolf is set to join Leipzig from Salzburg this summer.

• Have played together:

Philipp Lienhart & Robin Koch (Freiburg 2017-)

Philipp Lienhart & Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg 2018-)

Christoph Baumgartner & Nadiem Amiri (Hoffenheim 2017-)

Stefan Posch & Nadiem Amiri (Hoffenheim 2016-)

Marco Friedl & Johannes Eggestein, Maximilian Eggestein (Werder Bremen 2018–19)

• Austria coach Werner Gregoritsch is the father of Augsburg forward Michael Gregoritsch.

• At 61, Gregoritsch is the oldest coach at the final tournament.

• Xaver Schlager played from start to finish in both of Austria's June matches in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, victories against Slovenia (1-0 home) and North Macedonia (4-1 away). Stefan Posch made his senior international debut as a half-time substitute in the latter.

• Tah and Lukas Klostermann both played 90 minutes in Germany's 2-0 UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying win away to Belarus on 8 June.