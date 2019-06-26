U21 EURO semi-final preview: Germany v Romania

First semi-final takes place in Bologna

Germany are reigning champions

Romania in first U21EURO semi-final

Winners v Spain/France in Sunday's final

Meet the semi-finalists

Possible line-ups

Germany: Nübel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Uduokhai; M Eggestein, Dahoud; Öztunali, Neuhaus, Richter; Waldschmidt

Out: Henrichs (suspended)

Doubtful: Tah (thigh)

Watch: Hagi eyeing final berth

Romania: Radu; Manea, Nedelcearu, Rus, Boboc; Nedelcu, Cicâldău; Olaru, Hagi, Coman; Puşcaş

Out: None

Doubtful: None

What the coaches say

Stefan Kuntz, Germany: "They play in a very unorthodox style. They'll have the stadium behind them. You notice the fans really push them forward. It's a very tough test, but I've said to the team that I'm pleased because you don't get such tests often. We're really looking forward to the game. I expect an open match. For the objective supporter, it will be a very interesting match."

Mirel Radoi, Romania: "It will be a great game between two teams with the best attacks, the most goals scored. We have nothing to lose. We came to make history. We have to make our people in the stadium proud. Germany are a very strong team. We have to be careful. If we give them a positive transition, it will be difficult for us."

Road to the semi-finals

Watch: Germany 6-1 Serbia highlights

Germany: Group B winners

Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark

Matchday two: Germany 6-1 Serbia

Matchday three: Austria 1-1 Germany

Romania: Group C winners

Matchday one: Romania 4-1 Croatia

Matchday two: England 2-4 Romania

Matchday three: France 0-0 Romania

Key battle

Jonathan Tah/Timo Baumgartl v Ianis Hagi/George Puşcaş: With Benjamin Henrichs absent through suspension, the onus falls on experienced pairing Tah and Baumgartl to manage the threat of Hagi and Puşcaş, who have taken the tournament by storm, the pair having scored half of Romania's eight goals.

Watch: Serdar praises Germany's character

Did you know?

Germany: The 2017 winners are the highest-scoring side at the tournament with ten goals. Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt has scored five of those.

Romania: Forward Ianis Hagi is the son of Gheorghe Hagi, Romania's second-most capped player and his coach at club level with Viitorul Constanța.

Where to watch

Watch: Romania captain Radu praises his nation's supporters

