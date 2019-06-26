Renato Dall'Ara - Bologna
Semi-finals
Germany
- -
Romania
      #GERROU

      U21 EURO semi-final preview: Germany v Romania

      Wednesday 26 June 2019

      Team news, coaches' views, form guide and key stats as Germany meet Romania.

      Germany pair Marco Richter and Jonathan Tah training in Bologna
      Germany pair Marco Richter and Jonathan Tah training in Bologna ©Sportsfile
      • First semi-final takes place in Bologna
      • Germany are reigning champions
      • Romania in first U21EURO semi-final
      • Winners v Spain/France in Sunday's final
      • Meet the semi-finalists

      LIVE BUILD-UP

      Possible line-ups

      GermanyNübel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Uduokhai; M Eggestein, Dahoud; Öztunali, Neuhaus, Richter; Waldschmidt
      Out: Henrichs (suspended)
      Doubtful: Tah (thigh)

      Watch: Hagi eyeing final berth
      Watch: Hagi eyeing final berth

      Romania: Radu; Manea, Nedelcearu, Rus, Boboc; Nedelcu, Cicâldău; Olaru, Hagi, Coman; Puşcaş
      Out: None
      Doubtful: None

      What the coaches say

      Stefan Kuntz, Germany: "They play in a very unorthodox style. They'll have the stadium behind them. You notice the fans really push them forward. It's a very tough test, but I've said to the team that I'm pleased because you don't get such tests often. We're really looking forward to the game. I expect an open match. For the objective supporter, it will be a very interesting match."

      Mirel Radoi, Romania: "It will be a great game between two teams with the best attacks, the most goals scored. We have nothing to lose. We came to make history. We have to make our people in the stadium proud. Germany are a very strong team. We have to be careful. If we give them a positive transition, it will be difficult for us."

      Road to the semi-finals

      Watch: Germany 6-1 Serbia highlights
      Watch: Germany 6-1 Serbia highlights

      Germany: Group B winners

      Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark
      Matchday two: Germany 6-1 Serbia
      Matchday three: Austria 1-1 Germany

      Romania: Group C winners

      Matchday one: Romania 4-1 Croatia
      Matchday two: England 2-4 Romania
      Matchday three: France 0-0 Romania

      Key battle

      Jonathan Tah/Timo Baumgartl v Ianis Hagi/George Puşcaş: With Benjamin Henrichs absent through suspension, the onus falls on experienced pairing Tah and Baumgartl to manage the threat of Hagi and Puşcaş, who have taken the tournament by storm, the pair having scored half of Romania's eight goals.

      Watch: Serdar praises Germany's character
      Watch: Serdar praises Germany's character

      Did you know?

      Germany: The 2017 winners are the highest-scoring side at the tournament with ten goals. Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt has scored five of those.

      Romania: Forward Ianis Hagi is the son of Gheorghe Hagi, Romania's second-most capped player and his coach at club level with Viitorul Constanța.

      Where to watch

      Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) here.

      Watch: Romania captain Radu praises his nation's supporters
      Watch: Romania captain Radu praises his nation's supporters

      Pre-match facts

      • Both teams came through the group stage unbeaten, each collecting seven points in winning their respective sections.
      • This is Romania's first international semi-final appearance at any level since the 1981 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where they were beaten 1-0 by West Germany after extra time.
      • Four members of Germany's squad were in the victorious 2017 party; Levin Öztunalı, Waldemar Anton, Mahmoud Dahoud and Nadiem Amiri. Anton was a late replacement for Tah.
      © 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 26 June 2019

      Related Items

      U21 EURO semi-final preview: Spain v France

      LiveU21 EURO semi-final preview: Spain v France

      Spain take on France in a heavyweight semi-final – here's all you need to know.
      Germany v Romania facts

      LiveGermany v Romania facts

      Holders Germany are in a third successive semi-final and face a Romania side who have never previously got this far.
      Under-21 EURO highlights: all the group stage goals

      LiveUnder-21 EURO highlights: all the group stage goals

      Watch highlights of every Under-21 EURO game – just click on any specific match for all the goals.
      Under-21 EURO 2019: all you need to know

      LiveUnder-21 EURO 2019: all you need to know

      The group stage has finished – what happened, how to watch the semis and what's Andrea Pirlo got to do with it?
      U21 EURO semi-final preview: Spain v France

      LiveU21 EURO semi-final preview: Spain v France

      Spain take on France in a heavyweight semi-final – here's all you need to know.
      Top