Spain beat Germany for fifth U21 title

All you need to know in 60 seconds ...

Spain were crowned Under-21 champions of Europe for a record-equalling fifth time after beating Germany 2-1 at the Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Defeated by the same opposition in the Krakow showpiece two years ago, Spain began as if they had a score to settle, zipping the ball around with precision and confidence. Fabián Ruiz rewarded La Rojita's bright start inside eight minutes, driving deep into German territory and firing past Alexander Nübel from the edge of the box. Luis de la Fuente's side remained on top as the half progressed, although Germany fashioned half-chances through Levin Öztunali and Jonathan Tah prior to the interval.

Just as they had in the semi-final against Romania, Germany emerged with renewed intent in the second period. For all their pressure and high pressing, however, Stefan Kuntz's tyros struggled to create real openings. As Germany chased the game, spaces began to appear on the break, and after Nübel had failed to hold a Fabián Ruiz snapshot, Dani Olmo dinked in Spain's second goal, dispelling memories of Krakow and confirming Spain's fifth title at this level – despite a late long-range consolation from Nadiem Amiri.

Key player: Dani Olmo (Spain)

It is hard to believe that Olmo did not start this tournament as first choice, but ever since stepping into the side, the Dinamo Zagreb forward has shown his importance to La Rojita. He always plays with a smile on his face and his impish chip for Spain's second was a goal worthy of winning any final.

Key stats

1: Germany are the first U21 holders to lose the final.

3: This was the third time the same combination of teams had met in a U21 final.

5: This is Spain's fifth U21 crown, taking La Rojita level with Italy as the competition's all-time leading title winners, in their record-breaking eighth final.

7: Germany's Luca Waldschmidt finished as tournament top scorer with seven goals, equalling the competition record.

What they said

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach

We've been working for this for years. This is a group of players who are fantastic and so talented. It's so important for Spain and Spanish football for these young lads to get the praise they deserve. I am more than proud of these players. We've played so, so well at times in this tournament. I can only say well done to these players, who can make history.

Stefan Kuntz, Germany coach

We started the game not very well; Spain were very tough and we made a few errors. We then changed tactics in the second half and improved, but the second goal was a psychological blow. Spain were the better side.