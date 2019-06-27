Stadio Friuli - Udine
      Under-21 EURO final: Spain v Germany

      Thursday 27 June 2019

      Spain meet Germany in Sunday's U21 EURO final, a rerun of the 2017 showpiece – here's all you need to know.

      Spain's Dani Ceballos and Germany's Marco Richter have been in fine form ©UEFA.com

      Germany emerged 1-0 victors against Spain in Poland two years ago; the nations renew their rivalry, this time in Udine, with the U21 EURO trophy at stake.

      Germany celebrate sealing a place in the final©Sportsfile

      Road to the final

      Spain: Group A winners

      Matchday one: Italy 3-1 Spain
      Matchday two: Spain 2-1 Belgium
      Matchday three: Spain 5-0 Poland
      Semi-final: Spain 4-1 France

      Germany: Group B winners

      Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark
      Matchday two: Germany 6-1 Serbia
      Matchday three: Austria 1-1 Germany
      Semi-final: Germany 4-2 Romania

      Watch: Germany beat Spain in the 2017 final

      What they're saying

      Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "Losing to Italy made us stronger. We felt we didn't deserve to lose that game. The players are always ready to play. It’s very easy to coach this team, because I have players on the bench that give me lots of options."

      Jesús Vallejo, Spain captain: "We learned a lot in Poland [in 2017], such as that if you don't play well, as happened to us in the final against Germany, those are the teams that can beat you. You have to be at 100% in every match as this is a very competitive tournament."

      Fabián Ruiz, Spain midfielder: "Two years ago it was the same final and they took the spoils, and now we have the chance to get our revenge. Hopefully we can get the victory this time round because we deserve it."

      Stefan Kuntz, Germany coach: "Every match in this tournament is about learning something and I'm sure that the final will also offer us the chance to improve. We were up against a great Romania team who were on a wave. They had the spectators behind them but my team did it. We are very proud of them."

      Luca Waldschmidt, Germany striker: "We're just playing well as a team. The team often makes it easy for me to score goals. I feel good. I'm happy when I'm on the pitch; I'm enjoying it. It's great it's working."

      Pre-match facts

      Spain celebrate during their semi-final win against France©Sportsfile

      Spain

      • Spain have won this competition four times, most recently in 2013; a fifth triumph would take La Rojita level with Italy on a record five titles.
      • Spain were runners-up in 2017, losing 1-0 to Germany in the Krakow final.

      Germany

      • Germany were crowned champions in Poland in 2017, their second U21 title following their 2009 success in Sweden.
      • Waldschmidt has scored seven goals this tournament; he is the first German player to find the net in four consecutive games at a U21 finals.
      • Four members of Germany's squad were in the victorious 2017 party; Levin Öztunalı, Waldemar Anton, Mahmoud Dahoud and Nadiem Amiri. Anton was a late replacement for Jonathan Tah.
