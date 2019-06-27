Under-21 EURO final: Spain v Germany
Thursday 27 June 2019
Spain meet Germany in Sunday's U21 EURO final, a rerun of the 2017 showpiece – here's all you need to know.
Germany emerged 1-0 victors against Spain in Poland two years ago; the nations renew their rivalry, this time in Udine, with the U21 EURO trophy at stake.
Road to the final
Spain: Group A winners
Matchday one: Italy 3-1 Spain
Matchday two: Spain 2-1 Belgium
Matchday three: Spain 5-0 Poland
Semi-final: Spain 4-1 France
Germany: Group B winners
Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark
Matchday two: Germany 6-1 Serbia
Matchday three: Austria 1-1 Germany
Semi-final: Germany 4-2 Romania
What they're saying
Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "Losing to Italy made us stronger. We felt we didn't deserve to lose that game. The players are always ready to play. It’s very easy to coach this team, because I have players on the bench that give me lots of options."
Jesús Vallejo, Spain captain: "We learned a lot in Poland [in 2017], such as that if you don't play well, as happened to us in the final against Germany, those are the teams that can beat you. You have to be at 100% in every match as this is a very competitive tournament."
Fabián Ruiz, Spain midfielder: "Two years ago it was the same final and they took the spoils, and now we have the chance to get our revenge. Hopefully we can get the victory this time round because we deserve it."
Stefan Kuntz, Germany coach: "Every match in this tournament is about learning something and I'm sure that the final will also offer us the chance to improve. We were up against a great Romania team who were on a wave. They had the spectators behind them but my team did it. We are very proud of them."
Luca Waldschmidt, Germany striker: "We're just playing well as a team. The team often makes it easy for me to score goals. I feel good. I'm happy when I'm on the pitch; I'm enjoying it. It's great it's working."
Pre-match facts
Spain
- Spain have won this competition four times, most recently in 2013; a fifth triumph would take La Rojita level with Italy on a record five titles.
- Spain were runners-up in 2017, losing 1-0 to Germany in the Krakow final.
Germany
- Germany were crowned champions in Poland in 2017, their second U21 title following their 2009 success in Sweden.
- Waldschmidt has scored seven goals this tournament; he is the first German player to find the net in four consecutive games at a U21 finals.
- Four members of Germany's squad were in the victorious 2017 party; Levin Öztunalı, Waldemar Anton, Mahmoud Dahoud and Nadiem Amiri. Anton was a late replacement for Jonathan Tah.