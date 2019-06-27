Under-21 EURO final: Spain v Germany

Germany emerged 1-0 victors against Spain in Poland two years ago; the nations renew their rivalry, this time in Udine, with the U21 EURO trophy at stake.

Germany celebrate sealing a place in the final ©Sportsfile

Road to the final

Spain: Group A winners

Matchday one: Italy 3-1 Spain

Matchday two: Spain 2-1 Belgium

Matchday three: Spain 5-0 Poland

Semi-final: Spain 4-1 France

Germany: Group B winners

Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark

Matchday two: Germany 6-1 Serbia

Matchday three: Austria 1-1 Germany

Semi-final: Germany 4-2 Romania

What they're saying

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "Losing to Italy made us stronger. We felt we didn't deserve to lose that game. The players are always ready to play. It’s very easy to coach this team, because I have players on the bench that give me lots of options."

Jesús Vallejo, Spain captain: "We learned a lot in Poland [in 2017], such as that if you don't play well, as happened to us in the final against Germany, those are the teams that can beat you. You have to be at 100% in every match as this is a very competitive tournament."