Lyon vs Bayern preview: team news, form guide



Aiming for a fifth UEFA Women's Champions League title in a row and seventh overall, two of many records they already hold, Lyon have the new challenge of a one-off quarter-final against a Bayern side hoping to match their men's heroics earlier this week.

Unlike in Lisbon, Lyon – fresh from beating Paris Saint-Germain on penalties to retain the French Cup – are the favourites, even allowing for injuries to Ada Hegerberg and Griedge Mbock Bathy. But Bayern, with several new signings, looked strong when the Bundesliga resumed in late May and June, but have to upset the odds to move a step closer to shaking off their record as the only German entrants to have never lifted this trophy.

Meet the teams

Lyon

UEFA ranking: 1

This season: P4 W4 D0 L0 F27 A0

How they got here: Ryazan 16-0agg (R32), Fortuna Hjørring 11-0agg (R16)

Last five games: DWWWW

Top scorer: Ada Hegerberg (9)

Last season: Winners

European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19)

Bayern

UEFA ranking: 5

This season: P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A2

How they got here: Göteborg 2-2agg away goals (R32), BIIK-Kazygurt 7-0agg (R16)

Last five games: WDWWW

Top scorers: Mandy Islacker (no longer at club), Lina Magull, Carina Wenninger 2

Last season: Semi-finals

European Cup best: Semi-finals (2018/19)

Player guide

Lyon

Out: Mbock Bathy (Achilles), Hegerberg (knee), Silva (Achilles)

Would miss semi-final if booked: none

All-time competition top scorer Hegerberg has made the squad but having been out since January did not feature in any of their warm-up friendlies and will not be involved on Saturday. Nikita Parris has taken over Hegerberg's attacking role but another England player, new signing Jodie Taylor, is also an option.

Evergreen captain Wendie Renard is usually partnered in defence by Mbock Bathy; possible alternatives are Kadeisha Buchanan or left-backs Alex Greenwood and new signing Sakina Karchaoui.

Reigning UEFA player of the year Lucy Bronze signed a short-term deal alongside Greenwood to stay (though Australia right-back Ellie Carpenter has arrived). Also choosing to stick around was goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, like Renard part of all six titles, and playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsán, who will have the likes of Amel Majri, Eugénie Le Sommer and new arrival Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir around her, with the midfield usually anchored by Amandine Henry and possibly Saki Kumagai.

Bayern

Out: Bühl (shoulder)

Would miss semi-final if booked: Beerensteyn, Ilestedt

Many key players leaving, including Mandy Islacker, Kathrin Hendrich, Melanie Leupolz and Ali Riley, means the squad has undergone an extensive overhaul.

Forwards Lea Schüller, Sarah Zadrazil and Viviane Asseyi, plus defenders Hanna Glas and Marina Hegering (who has overcome a recent injury), have all arrived since the round of 16.

Schüller is coming off a prolific season with Essen and has looked good in warm-up games



What the coaches say

Jean-Luc Vasseur, Lyon: "It’s a new format, but it doesn’t frighten us, we haven’t thought about it in that way. We’ve prepared well. It means there will be three finals to win, and you have to prepare that way, so I find it quite passionate and exciting."

Jens Scheuer, Bayern: "The preparation has been very good, if short. Everyone is in good form and we've no injuries to report aside from our long-term ones. Lyon are an outstanding team, incredibly strong and seem to get better. They have an excellent coach, too. However, I think we will manage to find opportunities."

What's next?

The winners will take on Arsenal or Paris in the semi-final in Bilbao on Wednesday.