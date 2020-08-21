Arsenal vs Paris preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Arsenal are in a record 13th UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final five years after their last and face a tight tussle with twice runners-up Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris lost to a last-gasp goal by another London outfit, Chelsea, at this stage a year ago but are warmed up after a recent French Cup final against Lyon, who pipped the capital club on penalties. The Gunners, out of action since February, need to win this tournament to return to Europe next season but have made some impressive signings to try and make it happen.

Meet the teams

Arsenal

UEFA ranking: 23

This season: P4 W4 D0 L0 F19 A2

How they got here: Fiorentina 6-0agg (R32), Slavia Praha 13-2agg (R16)

Last five games: LWWLW

Top scorer: Vivianne Miedema (10)

Last season: N/A

European best: Winner (2006/07)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Most Likely To... Paris

Paris

UEFA ranking: 4

This season: P4 W3 D1 L0 F14 A1

How they got here: Braga 7-0agg (R32), Breidablik 7-1agg (R16)

Last five games: DWWWW

Top scorers: Jordyn Huitema, Marie-Antoinette Katoto (4)

Last season: Quarter-final

European best: Final (2014/15, 2016/17)

Player guide

Log in for free to watch the highlights UWCL Most Likely To Arsenal

Arsenal

Out: none

Would miss semi-final if booked: Katie McCabe

In a record 13th quarter-final following a five-year European absence, Arsenal have stormed to the last eight with Vivianne Miedema's goals ably supported by Daniëlle van de Donk, Jordan Nobbs, Beth Mead and Kim Little.

As if that wasn't enough, earlier this year their Australian manager Joe Montemurro added compatriot forward Caitlin Foord and more recently two more Matildas arrived, goalkeeper Lydia Williams and left-back Steph Catley.

Catley and former Wolfsburg player Noëlle Maritz join a back four where Leah Williamson partners Jennifer Beattie in the centre, flanked up to now by forward-running Lisa Evans and Katie McCabe, while midfield anchor Lia Wälti now has a Swiss compatriot understudy in Malin Gut.

Player guide

Paris

Out: none

Would miss semi-final if booked: Lea Khelifi, Perle Morroni

The defence has been strong this season with Cristiane Endler in goal and the back-line anchored by Irene Paredes.

There are many options in attack: namely, the exciting France duo Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani, Denmark's Nadia Nadim, fit-agan Signe Bruun and big-name new signing Ramona Bachmann.

Sara Däbritz is back from a long-term injury to provide an extra option in a midfield which includes 42-year-old force of nature Formiga.



Previous meetings

These teams have never met in Europe but did draw 2-2 in August 2018 – giving Arsenal first place in the Toulouse International Cup – after Paris equalised in added time.

Log in for free to watch the highlights The Women's Champions League is back

What the coaches say

Joe Montemurro, Arsenal: "We’re always confident in what we do and believe in. Having played competitive games [in the French Cup earlier this month] PSG have that edge on us. That’s the reality. We’ve prepared as well as we can for the situation. Obviously PSG had that opportunity and will be going in favourites from that perspective."

Olivier Echouafni, Paris: "We need to remember what happened against Chelsea. It’s not the same team, the way they set up, but English teams never give up and they keep going until the final whistle and in terms of our mindset we need to be aware of that. It’s a one-off tie but we need to make sure we make a good start and we mustn't come off the pitch with regrets – that would be the worst thing. We’ve got what it takes to beat any side."

What's next?

The winners will take on Lyon or Bayern in the semi-final in Bilbao on Wednesday.