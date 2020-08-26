Paris 0-1 Lyon: Women's Champions League semi-final report

Match in brief

Selma Bacha celebrates at the final whistle UEFA via Getty Images

Wendie Renard's header sent UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon into their ninth final in 11 years and for the fourth time will face Wolfsburg for the trophy.

Lyon looked slightly the better team in the first half but there was not much in it between two teams so familiar with each other, not least having only played a French Cup final 17 days ago. Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, in for injured Amandine Henry, headed just wide before the break. On 66 minutes, Paris were reduced to ten players when Grace Geyoro received a second yellow card for a foul on Lucy Bronze and from the Amel Majri's free-kick, Renard headed in. Lyon lost Nikita Parris to a red card with 15 minutes left, her second yellow for a foul on Christiane Endler, but Paris could not prevent Lyon reaching Sunday's decider as they continue to aim for a fifth straight title.

Expert view:

Wendie Renard heads Lyon's winner UEFA via Getty Images

Verónica Boquete, 2015 winner with Frankfurt

Another great semi-final. We said it could be decided by just a detail and that's how it was, a set piece, a goal. There were hardly any clear opportunities, and that indicates the fine margins between the two French teams. Paris will be hurt, but they've had a great run in this Champions League. Lyon returns, one more year, to the big final ... Spectacular! We have a final! Roll on Sunday!

Annike Krahn, 2009 winner with Duisburg

Lyon go through to the final with an entertaining 1-0 victory. In a high-intensity encounter with chances at either end, Lyon made the most of a lapse in concentration in the Paris defence. Credit to Paris for their performance. They really gave a good account of themselves. Nikita Parris is going to be a big miss for Lyon in the final after she was sent off.

Reaction

Lyon's players celebrate at the end of the match AFP via Getty Images

Lucy Bronze, Lyon defender: "It was a really tight match, but we're really happy to be playing in another final. We gave a very strong performance this evening. It's a shame for Nikita, I feel bad for her. We'll do everything to win this trophy."

Sakina Karchaoui, Lyon defender: "It was a very intense match, I'm incredibly proud to be part of this team, it's magnificent! It's important now to continue, and defend the trophy on Sunday."

Irene Paredes, Paris defender: "We’re upset, it was a game we could have won but was lost on little details. It’s hard to take but we must continue now. We’re a group that will continue to progress, today we’re the ones who have lost but there are reasons to be proud."



Line-ups

Paris: Endler; Lawrence, Paredes, Dudek; Morroni, Diani, Däbritz﻿, Nadim (Baltimore 54, Bruun 81), Geyoro; Bachmann (Formiga 67), Katoto

Lyon: Bouhaddi; Bronze, Buchanan, Renard, Karchaoui (Bacha 73)﻿; Gunnarsdóttir, Kumagai; Cascarino (Le Sommer 77), Marozsán (Van de Sanden 87, Majri; Parris

What's next?

Lyon face Wolfsburg in the final in San Sebastián on Sunday at 20:00 CET.