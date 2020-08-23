Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon preview: team news, form guide

A mere 17 days after meeting for the French Cup in Auxerre, one of the game's great rivalries resumes as Paris Saint-Germain play Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals in Bilbao.

Paris were the last team to knock Lyon out of this competition, in the 2014/15 round of 16. Since then Lyon have won four straight titles to take their tally to six, crushing Paris in the 2015/16 semis and pipping them in an epic final shoot-out the following year in Cardiff.

With 14 straight league titles, and another win on penalties in the bag from earlier this month, Lyon have held the edge on their domestic rivals, like most other teams, but with Griedge Mbock Bathy and probably Ada Hegerberg missing, and Paris looking strong against Arsenal on Saturday, there is little in it.

Meet the teams

Paris



UEFA ranking: 4

This season: P5 W4 D1 L0 F16 A2

How they got here: Braga 7-0agg (R32), Breidablik 7-1agg (R16), Arsenal 2-1 (QF)

Last five games: WDWWW

Top scorers: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (5)

Last season: Quarter-final

European best: Final (2014/15, 2016/17)

Lyon

UEFA ranking: 1

This season: P5 W5 D0 L0 F29 A1

How they got here: Ryazan 16-0agg (R32), Fortuna Hjørring 11-0agg (R16), Bayern 2-1 (QF)

Last five games: WDWWW

Top scorer: Ada Hegerberg (9)

Last season: Winners

European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19)

Possible line-ups

Paris: Endler; Lawrence, Paredes, Dudek; Morroni, Diani, Däbritz﻿, Nadim, Geyoro; Bachmann, Katoto.

Out: none



Lyon: Bouhaddi; Bronze, Buchanan, Renard, Majri; Henry, Kumagai; Cascarino, Marozsán, Le Sommer; Parris

Out: Mbock Bathy (Achilles), Silva (Achilles)

Doubtful: Hegerberg (knee)

Previous meetings

These sides met in the French Cup final on 9 August, Lyon winning 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes. Lyon also beat Paris on penaties in September to win the first Trophée des Championnes Féminin in Guingamp, and 1-0 at home through Saki Kumagai in the league on 16 November. Paris's last win came in the 2018 French Cup final. In 44 meetings, Lyon have won 32 to Paris's five, with seven draws.

In this competition, Lyon beat Paris on penalties in the 2017 final in Cardiff and comfortably in the previous year's semi. However, Paris were actually the last team to eliminate Lyon in 2014/15.

01/06/17 (Cardiff): Lyon 0-0 Paris, 7-6pens

02/05/16: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Schelin 44)

24/04/16: Lyon 7-0 Paris (Hegerberg 18 40, Le Sommer 28 43, Abily 45+1, Nécib 73, Schelin 76)

12/11/14: Lyon 0-1 Paris (Alushi 80)

08/11/14: Paris 1-1 Lyon (Alushi 49; Petit 21)

What the coaches say

What's next?

The winners will take on Wolfsburg or Barcelona in the final in San Sebastián on Sunday.