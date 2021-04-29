UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Chelsea-Bayern UEFA Women's Champions League 2020/21

Kingsmeadow - Kingston
Semi-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-2
Chelsea
-
-
Bayern

      Chelsea vs Bayern Women's Champions League preview

      Thursday 29 April 2021

      Bayern take a 2-1 lead to Chelsea as both teams aim to reach their first final.

      UEFA

      A first-time UEFA Women's Champions League finalist is assured as Bayern München defend a 2-1 lead at Chelsea in the second leg of their last-four tie on Sunday.

      See what happened in the first leg


      Hanna Glas made the first then brilliantly scored the winner for Bayern last week to give them the edge against a Chelsea side who had beaten Wolfsburg in both quarter-final legs. Chelsea were missing captain and key defender Magdalena Eriksson, whom they hope to have back from injury, and will bid to go one better than in their last semi-final of 2019, when they also lost an away first leg 2-1 in Lyon and fell just short with a 1-1 home draw.

      Bayern lost both legs of their debut semi-final that year to Barcelona but seven wins out of seven in a potentially tricky European run this term is proof of their improvement since. Their result against Chelsea showed they are back to the form that brought a 26-game winning streak at the start of the season despite a recent slip with two defeats.

      Form guide

      First-leg axtion
      First-leg axtionGetty Images

      Chelsea
      Last six games: LDWWWW
      Last match: Bayern 2-1 Chelsea (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg), 25/04
      Where they stand: 1st in FA Women’s Super League, FA Women's Cup round of 16, FA WSL Cup winners

      Bayern
      Last six games: WWLLWW
      Last match: Bayern 2-1 Chelsea (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg), 25/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga

      Possible line-ups

      Bayern: Benkarth; Glas, Hegering, Ilestedt, SImon; Zadrazil; Bühl, Laudehr, Zadrazil; Beerensteyn, Magull, Lohmann

      Chelsea: Berger; Carter, Bright, Ingle, Andersson; Ji, Leupolz, Cuthbert; Harder; Kirby, Kerr

      2021/22: new financial model explained


      View from the camps

      Emma Hayes, Chelsea manager: "We’ve got an away goal and it’s half-time. [The first leg] could very easily have gone 3-1 to them and been a much bigger task for us, so we’re not out of it."

      Jens Scheuer, Bayern coach: "Chelsea are an exceptional team so we had to take a different approach [in the first leg]. The players did an excellent job and rewarded themselves with the victory. Victory was the most important thing, now it's in our own hands. "

