Women's Champions League preview: Bayern vs Lyon

Seven-time winners Lyon are on the verge of sealing their place in the last eight of the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League as they travel to last season's semi-finalists Bayern.

• Les Lyonnaises completed the first comeback victory of the inaugural group stage against the Frauen-Bundesliga side on Matchday 3, going behind to Kadeisha Buchanan's first-half own goal (25) before hitting back through Janice Cayman (50) and Amandine Henry's late headed winner (86).

• The Division 1 Féminine club are one of three sides to have won all their group matches so far, along with Barcelona and domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

• Only Chelsea (12) and Paris (11) have scored more goals to date than OL's ten goals; Lyon have let in one goal to date, more only than Paris.

• Lyon and Bayern are among the four sides to have kept two clean sheets in their first three group fixtures; only Paris, with three, have managed more.

Ones to watch: Bayern

Giulia Gwinn

• The 22-year-old, who can play on either flank, is one of two outfield players to have played in all three of Bayern's group fixtures along with Saki Kumagai.

• The midfielder was restricted to just two appearances last term following a cruciate ligament injury sustained whilst on international duty in September 2020.

• Gwinn is in her third season with the Frauen-Bundesliga title holders, having joined in 2019 from first club Freiburg, where she was a DFB Pokal runner-up under current Bayern coach Jens Scheuer the same year.

• The German international was named the Young Player of the Tournament at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France as her side were eliminated by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Saki Kumagai

• The 31-year-old is one of three Bayern players to have featured in every minute of this group stage so far, along with Gwinn and goalkeeper Laura Benkarth.

• The midfielder, who can also play in defence, joined the Bavarian outfit in May, following eight campaigns with Lyon where she clinched the league title in her first seven seasons.

• The Japanese international was in the Lyon side that beat Bayern 2-1 in the 2019/20 quarter-finals.

• Kumagai won five UEFA Women's Champions Leagues during her career with Les Fenottes, converting her spot kicks in final shoot-out wins in 2016 and 2017.

Lea Schüller

• The 24-year-old scored twice in the first 11 minutes of the 4-0 defeat of Häcken on Matchday 2.

• The forward, who made her UEFA Women's Champions League debut in Bayern's 2-1 quarter-final loss to Lyon in August 2020, has scored five times in her last nine outings in this competition.

• Schüller was the Bavarians' leading scorer in last season's Frauen-Bundesliga, her 16 goals including three in a 7-0 defeat of Werder Bremen in February.

• The Germany international made her league debut for Essen in December 2013, just weeks after her 16th birthday.

Ones to watch: Lyon

Kadeisha Buchanan

• The 26-year-old, one of three Lyon players to feature in every minute of the group stage so far along with Christiane Endler and Amandine Henry, scored an own goal against Bayern on Matchday 3.

• The defender had showcased her threat from set pieces on Matchday 2 with a pair of goals via corners in the comprehensive defeat of Benfica.

• Buchanan was in the Lyon side that beat Bayern 2-1 in the 2019/29 quarter-finals in Bilbao.

• The Canadian international has been part of Lyon's victorious UEFA Women's Champions League squad on four occasions, playing in the final wins of 2017 and 2020.

Amandine Henry

• The 32-year-old headed the 86th-minute winner against Bayern last time out – her first UEFA Women's Champions League goal since September 2019 – and was named the Player of the Match.

• The midfielder has won this competition on six occasions, though she missed Lyon's last triumph in 2019/20 following an injury sustained in the quarter-final win against Bayern.

• Henry rejoined Lyon midway through 2017/18 having previously spent almost nine years with Les Fenottes before a move to National Women's Soccer League outfit Portland Thorns in 2016.

• The French international is the second oldest member of Lyon's UEFA Women's Champions League squad, behind Janice Cayman (33); only Wendie Renard has made more European appearances than Henry among Les Fenottes' current group.

Catarina Macario

• The 22-year-old set up Henry's late winner against Bayern on Matchday 3, her second assist in the group stage, only Wolfsburg's Lena Oberdorf (three) has more.

• Macario was one of six players to find the net in the first two matchdays of this season's group stage, including Lyon team-mate Melvine Malard.

• The forward made her Lyon bow back in February of this year, after opting to begin her professional career with the French club following a spell in the college system at Stanford University.

• The American international made her senior debut for the United States earlier this year, and was part of the squad that won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Key stats

• Bayern have won their last six UEFA Women's Champions League home games, scoring 17 goals and conceding only one. They have been victorious in 13 of their last 15 European matches in Munich.

• The Bavarians have won their last seven home matches in all competitions (F29 A4).

• Bayern have scored two or more goals in 13 of their last 16 UEFA Women's Champions League home games and have only failed to score in one of their last 14 matches in the competition.

• Lyon have won their last six European matches against German clubs and have won their last four in Germany.

• The French side have lost just one of their last 37 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

• Lyon have not lost a UEFA Women's Champions League match outside of France since the 2013 final at Stamford Bridge in London against Wolfsburg.

• Lyon have scored in 29 successive UEFA Women's Champions League matches, since a 0-0 draw against Manchester City in April 2018.