Women's Champions League preview: Arsenal vs HB Køge

Arsenal will hope to continue the momentum that has produced successive four-goal victories as they host HB Køge, one of two sides still awaiting their first points after three matchdays.

• The North London club followed up a 4-0 Matchday 2 success against Hoffenheim with another fine attacking display in Koge on 10 November, Steph Catley opening the scoring with a sumptuous free-kick (27). Nikita Parris (62) atoned for her earlier failure from the spot with a neat finish, with Caitlin Foord also getting on the scoresheet seven minutes later. Maddie Pokorny (71) gave the hosts something to cheer with their first group stage goal, but Arsenal ended the game strongly, substitute Anna Patten and captain Jordan Nobbs both scoring late on.

• All ten of Arsenal's goals in Group C have been scored by different players. The Gunners have had more goalscorers than any other side in the group stage, with Chelsea second on eight.

• Only Servette (15) have conceded more goals to date than HB Køge's three-game total of 12.

Ones to watch: Arsenal

Steph Catley

• The 27-year-old scored her first Arsenal goal in the reverse fixture, breaking the deadlock with a fine free-kick that was named Matchday 3's Goal of the Week.

• The left-back joined the Gunners in July 2020, having played under then-Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro at both Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City in the Australian A-League.

• Catley won the Australian league title with both Melbourne clubs, triumphing in four of her five of campaigns with Melbourne City (2015/16 to 2019/20).

• The Australian international has also represented three sides in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States, turning out for Portland Thorns (2014–15), Orlando Pride (2016–17) and OL Reign (2018–19).

Vivianne Miedema

• The forward has had seven attempts on target in the group stage; only Real Madrid's Caroline Møller (eight) and Wolfsburg's Tabea Wassmuth (nine) have managed more.

• The 25-year-old's only Group C goal to date was in the Gunners' only home fixture, the 4-0 Matchday 2 victory against Hoffenheim on 14 October.

• Miedema scored in all three of Arsenal's fixtures in qualifying for the inaugural group stage, and her treble in the 4-0 second-leg victory at Slavia Praha in Round 2 qualifying on 9 September brought up her century of goals for the north London club.

• The Dutch international has finished as the joint top scorer in two UEFA Women's Champions League campaigns, hitting eight with Bayern München in 2016/17 and ten for Arsenal two seasons ago.

Nikita Parris

• The 27-year-old marked her first group stage start on Matchday 3 with an eventful display; her 16th-minute penalty was saved by Kaylan Marckese before Parris did get on the scoresheet just past the hour.

• The forward has now struck five goals in her last eight starts in this competition, including qualifying.

• The summer signing, who joined the Gunners for a club-record fee from Lyon in July, opened her Arsenal account on her debut, a 4-0 qualifying victory against Okzhetpes on 18 August.

• Parris scored four goals in six appearances in Lyon's run to the final of this competition in 2019/20, but missed the 3-1 showpiece success against Wolfsburg through suspension following a red card in the semi-final victory against Paris.

Ones to watch: HB Køge

Kaylan Marckese

• The goalkeeper has made more saves (23) in the three group stage fixtures than any other player; nine of those came against the Gunners on Matchday 3, including from Parris' penalty.

• The 23-year-old also saved a Nanna Christiansen spot kick in the 1-0 league victory against Brøndby on 30 October.

• Marckese made nine stops on Matchday 1, with only Arsenal's Manuela Zinsberger (ten) making more in the first round of group fixtures.

• The Florida-born keeper joined the Swans in February 2021, having previously been on the books of Icelandic outfit Selfoss and NWSL side Sky Blue in her native America.

Cecilie Fløe Nielsen

• The 20-year-old conceded the penalty which was saved by Marckese for a foul on Parris in the 5-1 home defeat by Arsenal.

• The forward is one of eight HB Køge players to start all five of their matches in this competition so far this term, including qualifiers.

• Nielsen joined the Swans in June 2021, penning a three-year deal, having previously been on the books of OdenseQ and KoldingQ.

• The Danish international won her first senior cap as a 76th-minute substitute in the 5-1 World Cup qualifying win away to Montenegro on 26 October.

Maddie Pokorny

• The 24-year-old scored her side's first group goal on Matchday 3, applying a cool finish after pouncing on an under-hit backpass.

• The forward has started all of her side's five UEFA Champions League outings this season to date, including qualifying.

• Pokorny ended last term's title-winning campaign with eight league goals; only Kyra Carusa scored more for HB Køge.

• The American joined the Swans in summer 2020 following a spell with National Women's Soccer League side Chicago Red Stars.

Key stats

• Arsenal have won ten of their last 12 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (L2).

• The London club are unbeaten in their last four UEFA Women's Champions League matches against Danish clubs (W3 D1).

• Arsenal have won their last four home UEFA Women's Champions League matches without conceding a goal, scoring 17 themselves.

• The last time Arsenal drew a UEFA Women's Champions League match was in November 2011 against Rayo Vallecano (1-1); this is their 32nd match since then.

• HB Køge are one of two teams to have lost their first three matches in the group stage.