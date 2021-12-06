Women's Champions League preview: Breidablik vs Real Madrid

Second in Group B, Real Madrid travel to Iceland to face Breidablik hoping to clinch the victory that could seal their place in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

• The Spanish side – who parted company with coach David Aznar on 29 November, installing former Real Madrid player and coach Alberto Toril as his replacement – will go through to the quarter-finals if they win and WFC Kharkiv do not beat section winners Paris Saint-Germain.

• Toril, who made two appearances for Madrid's men's side in the 1990s, comes up against a Breidablik side still seeking their first Group B win and goal.

• The Spanish side were 5-0 winners on Matchday 2 in Madrid thanks to Caroline Møller's first-half hat-trick, Olga Carmona (48) and Lorena Navarro (89) adding further goals after the break.

• The Primera División lost 4-0 away and 2-0 at home to Paris in their last two Group B games having won their first two matches without conceding.

• Breidablik must win by at least five goals, and hope Kharkiv do not gain victory, to stay in contention for a top-two finish.



• The 2021 Úrvalsdeild runners-up, who finished nine points behind champions Valur, are one of four teams who have lost both of their home group matches; their only point came from a 0-0 Matchday 3 draw in Kharkiv.

Ones to watch: Breidablik

Agla María Albertsdóttir

• The 22-year-old has had nine attempts in the group stage, the most by a Breidablik player.

• Albertsdóttir was the club's top scorer in the qualifying campaign, striking six times – including a hat-trick against Gintr – and also showed her goalscoring prowess in the title-winning 2020 season, sharing the Icelandic top-flight golden boot with team-mate Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir.

• The attacker was pipped in the top scorer race in the Icelandic 2021 league campaign by Selfoss' Brenna Lovera, who got one more strike than Albertsdóttir's 12.

Telma Ívarsdóttir

• The 22-year-old – who has played every minute of her side's European campaign – has produced 26 saves in the group stage, with only HB Køge's Kaylan Marckese (30) making more.

• The goalkeeper, who has been with Breidablik since 2015, only made her debut for the club this season having previously been loaned out to Grindavík, Haukur, Augnablik and most recently FH.

• Ívarsdóttir is yet to make her senior international debut having been an unused substitute for Iceland's FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in October and November.

Karen Sigurgeirsdóttir

• The 20-year-old is level with club-mate Albertsdóttir on nine attempts on goal in the group stage despite being on the pitch for only 154 minutes in total.

• The midfielder only signed for the 2020 Úrvalsdeild kvenna champions from first club Thór/KA at the end of September, and made her Breidablik bow in the Matchday 1 defeat against Paris.

• Capped by Iceland at youth level, Sigurgeirsdóttir was named in a training camp for the seniors back in February this year but is yet to make her bow for the full national side.

Ones to watch: Real Madrid

Ivana Andrés

• The 27-year-old is the only player to feature in every minute of Madrid's first four group matches.

• The club captain joined Madrid in 2020 after two years with Levante along with team-mate Marta Corredera, and also wore the armband towards the end of her nine-season spell with Valencia.

• The centre-back started 31 of her club's 34 league matches last season – no Real Madrid outfield player made more.

• Featured in both of Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in November, starting the win against the Faroe Islands before coming on as a substitute in the defeat of Scotland.

Esther Gonzalez

• The 28-year-old – who turns 29 on 8 December, the day of the game against Breidablik – has featured in the last two UEFA Women's Champions League matches, making her first group start in the Matchday 4 home defeat against Paris.

• The forward signed in the summer after two years with Levante, having previously represented Atlético de Madrid, where she won three league titles.

• Gonzalez contributed 29 goals in last season's Primera División, two behind top scorer Jenni Hermoso of Barcelona.

• The Spanish international grabbed four goals in her side’s 12-0 World Cup qualifying success versus the Faroe Islands on 25 November, before rounding off the scoring in the 8-0 victory against Scotland five days later.

Caroline Møller

• The 22-year-old scored the second hat-trick of the group stage against Breidablik on Matchday 2, her first European start for Real Madrid.

• The forward has managed eight attempts on target in the group stage so far – with only Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Tabea Wassmuth of Wolfsburg mustering more.

• Møller joined Real Madrid in August this year after a season with Serie A side Inter; that followed a successful spell in her homeland at Fortuna, with whom she reached the UEFA Women's Champions quarter-finals in 2016/17.

• A substitute in both of Denmark's November FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers, victories against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Russia.

Key stats

• Breidablik are still looking for their first group victory, as are Servette (Group A) and HB Køge (C).

• The hosts are one of two clubs still searching for their first goal, along with Servette.

• Real Madrid have lost their last two UEFA Women's Champions League matches without scoring.