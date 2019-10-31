Women's Champions League quarter-final line-up complete
Thursday 31 October 2019
Arsenal, Glasgow and Paris have joined Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, holders Lyon and Wolfsburg in the last eight.
- All the results
- Through: Arsenal, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Glasgow City, Lyon, Paris, Wolfsburg
- Draw for quarter-final onwards on 8 November
Second legs
30 October
FC Minsk 1-3 Barcelona (agg: 1-8)
Lyon 7-0 Fortuna Hjørring (agg: 11-0)
Bayern München 2-0 BIIK-Kazygurt (agg: 7-0)
Twente 0-1 Wolfsburg (agg: 0-7)
Atlético Madrid 2-1 Manchester City (agg: 3-2)
31 October
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Breidablik (agg: 7-1)
Glasgow City 0-2aet Brøndby (agg: 2-2, 3-1 pens)
Arsenal 8-0 Slavia Praha (agg: 13-2)
- Ada Hegerberg two goals for Lyon moved her to 53 in the competition, a new outright record, having previously been level with Anja Mittag on 51.
- Wolfsburg are in the quarter-finals for the eighth year running, Barcelona for the fifth.
- Daniëlle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema both got hat-tricks for Arsenal; Miedema now has ten goals for the season, one ahead of Hegerberg.
- Atlético have knocked out City for the second year running, to reach their first quarter-final.
- Carina Wenninger got both goals for Bayern, the Austrian international hoping to reach the final on home soil in Vienna.
- Lee Alexander saved three shoot-out penalties to take Glasgow to their second quarter-final.
- Minsk and BIIK are both ensured a return next season as Belarusian and Kazakh champions respectively.
First legs
16 October
BIIK-Kazygurt 0-5 Bayern München
Wolfsburg 6-0 Twente
Brøndby 0-2 Glasgow City
Slavia Praha 2-5 Arsenal
Fortuna Hjørring 0-4 Lyon
Manchester City 1-1 Atlético Madrid
Breidablik 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain
17 October
Barcelona 5-0 FC Minsk
- Lyon became the first club to 100 games in the competition and, in that win, Ada Hegerberg scored twice to equal Anja Mittag's record of 51 goals (taking the Norwegian only 49 games).
- Vivianne Miedema scored four goals in Arsenal's victory.
- Atlético produced a late equaliser to make it 1-1 against City – just like in their first leg last season before they won the round of 32 return 2-0, though then the opening game was in Madrid.
- Formiga's goal for Paris ensured she beat her own record as the oldest ever scorer in the competition, aged 41 years and 227 days.
Key facts
- Lyon have been in this round in all 11 seasons since its introduction, as they target a record seventh title and fifth in a row.
- Wolfsburg and Arsenal are the other former winners involved, while Barcelona, Paris and Fortuna are past finalists.
- Minsk are the first Belarusian side to compete in this round; they lost to Barcelona in the 2016/17 last 32.
- Atlético knocked out City in the round of 32 last season, the first time the English club had failed to make the semi-finals in three entries.
- Along with Minsk, Twente, Breidablik and BIIK-Kazygurt began in the qualifying round: four teams is the highest number since 2010/11, the last year that all national runners-up including from the top nations started in qualifying.
- In a switch from the draw, Brøndby, Fortuna and Breidablik were at home in the first leg.
Road to Vienna
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020
Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020