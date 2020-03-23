UEFA has postponed EURO 2020 for 12 months. This season's club finals have also been postponed, with revised dates to be confirmed.

See full details >

UEFA club competition finals postponed

Monday 23 March 2020

UEFA has formally taken the decision to postpone the club finals originally scheduled for May.

UEFA

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020:

  • UEFA Women's Champions League final
  • UEFA Europa League final
  • UEFA Champions League final

No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 23 March 2020
Top