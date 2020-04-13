Watch classic Champions League, Europa League and EURO games on UEFA.tv

UEFA.tv will be streaming a selection of classic games in full and for free in the coming weeks.



With the 2019/20 European club competitions on hold until further notice and UEFA EURO 2020 postponed until next year, we will be using UEFA's unparalleled archive of European football to re-run some of the most memorable fixtures from down the years. These will be available to watch on UEFA.tv, UEFA's OTT channel, ﻿IN FULL from 17:00 CET.

Schedule of upcoming as-live games - all streamed from 17:00 CET

Tuesday 14 April: Bayern vs Inter, 2010/11 round of 16 second leg

Wednesday 15 April: Chelsea vs Paris, 2014/15 round of 16 second leg

Thursday 16 April: Fiorentina vs Mönchengladbach, 2016/17 round of 32 second leg

Friday 17 April: Germany vs Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying Matchday 5

Saturday 18 April: Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2012 group stage

Sunday 19 April: Russia vs Czech Republic, EURO '96 group stage

Now available to watch on-demand

UEFA Champions League

2002/03: Manchester United vs Real Madrid, 2002/03 quarter-final second leg

2006/07: AC Milan vs Manchester United, semi-final second leg

2012/13: Galatasaray vs Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg

2012/13: Barcelona vs Bayern, semi-final second leg

2016/17: Barcelona vs Paris, 2016/17 round of 16 second leg

2018/19: Juventus vs Atlético, round of 16 second leg



UEFA Europa League

2009/10: Werder Bremen vs Valencia, round of 16 second leg

2015/16: Liverpool vs Dortmund, quarter-final second leg

2016/17: Beşiktaş vs Lyon, quarter-final second leg



EURO

1996: Netherlands vs England, group stage

2004: Netherlands vs Czech Republic, group stage

2004: France vs England, group stage

2008: Turkey vs Czech Republic, group stage

2012: Germany vs Italy, semi-final

2015: Denmark vs Sweden, play-off second leg

2016: Hungary vs Portugal, group stage

2016: Wales vs Belgium, quarter-final

2008: Portugal vs Germany, UEFA EURO 2008 quarter-final

Classic UEFA Champions League fixtures will be played out on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, followed by great games from the UEFA Europa League on Thursdays. Memorable matches from the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Women's EURO and the UEFA Women's Champions League will also be available to enjoy.

UEFA's hugely popular social media channels will engage fans throughout, bringing key moments to life and giving fans an opportunity to put questions to some of the legendary players involved, while UEFA.com complements the coverage with interviews, features and statistics from the archive alongside updates on UEFA competitions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UEFA.tv app is now available on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV in addition to its existing web, Android and iOS smartphone and tablet apps. For connected device users, the UEFA.tv app can be located in the respective Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV stores, while the Android TV version is available for viewing on a wide range of supported Smart TVs, connected devices and streaming media boxes.

Existing UEFA.tv users can sign in on these new platforms via an optimised 'second-screen' log-in process using their existing account credentials. New fans can sign up to view content for free directly within any of the apps, or on www.uefa.tv.