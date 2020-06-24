Women's Champions League finals schedule draw: Friday

The draw to allocate the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals to venue will be made in Nyon at 09:30 CET on Friday.

Last week it was confirmed that the rest of the postponed competition would be played as an eight-team straight knockout tournament with one-off ties at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao and the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián. The quarter-final ties set in November stand, with Friday's draw deciding the venues and dates for those matches.

The two semi-final ties will be drawn first to decide which is played on 25 or 26 August. The quarter-finals leading to the tie happening on the first of those dates will take place on 21 August, with the draw allocating their respective venues. The other quarter-finals will be on 22 August and also drawn to one or other of the venues.

The final will take place in San Sebastián on 30 August at 20:00 CET.

Quarter-finals (21/22 August, allocation tbc)

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona

Lyon vs Bayern München

Glasgow City vs Wolfsburg

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Semi-finals (25/26 August, allocation tbc)

1: Arsenal/Paris vs Lyon/Bayern

2: Glasgow/Wolfsburg vs Atlético/Barcelona

Final (20:00 CET, 30 August: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1