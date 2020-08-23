Wolfsburg vs Barcelona preview: team news, form guide
Sunday 23 August 2020
Wolfsburg and Barcelona will meet in the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals.
Wolfsburg laid down a marker in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals with their 9-1 defeat of Glasgow City in San Sebastián, topped by four Pernille Harder goals, and they now face a Barcelona side only one game from a second straight final.
Barcelona left it late to beat Atlético in Bilbao on Friday, but they having not lost since going down to Lyon in last year's UEFA Women's Champions League decider and present a stiff challenge to a Wolfsburg side chasing a third title and fifth final in eight attempts.
Meet the teams
Wolfsburg
UEFA ranking: 2
This season: P5 W5 D0 L0 F31 A1
How they got here: Mitrovica 15-0agg (R32), Twente 7-0agg (R16), Glasgow City 9-1 (QF)
Last five games: WDWDW
Top scorer: Pernille Harder (9)
Last season: Quarter-finals
European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)
Barcelona
UEFA ranking: 3
This season: P5 W5 D0 L0 F13 A2
How they got here: Juventus 4-1agg (R32), Minsk 8-1agg (R16), Atlético 1-0 (QF)
Last five games: WWWWW
Top scorer: Alexia Putellas (3)
Last season: Runners-up
European best: Runners-up (2018/19)
Possible line-ups
Wolfsburg: Abt; Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hendrich, Goessling, Wedemeyer; Popp, Engen; Rolfö, Harder, Huth; Pajor
Out: None
Barcelona: Paños; Torrejón, Pereira, María León, Ouahabi; Martens, Hamraoui, Alexia, Graham Hansen; Hermoso, Oshoala
Out: None
Previous meetings
Wolfsburg saw off Barcelona, not the force they are now, in the 2013/14 quarter-finals on their way to retaining the title. Zsanett Jakabfi, Alex Popp, Lena Goessling and Anna Blässe featured in the tie for Wolfsburg, as did Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, Marta Torrejón and Melanie Serrano.
30/03/14: Barcelona 0-2 Wolfsburg (Kessler 45+1, Müller 74)
23/03/14: Wolfsburg 3-0 Barcelona (Kessler 34, Müller 52, Jakabfi 65)
What the coaches say
What's next?
The winners will take on Paris Saint-Germain or Lyon in the final in San Sebastián on Sunday.