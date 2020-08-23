Wolfsburg vs Barcelona preview: team news, form guide

Wolfsburg laid down a marker in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals with their 9-1 defeat of Glasgow City in San Sebastián, topped by four Pernille Harder goals, and they now face a Barcelona side only one game from a second straight final.

Barcelona left it late to beat Atlético in Bilbao on Friday, but they having not lost since going down to Lyon in last year's UEFA Women's Champions League decider and present a stiff challenge to a Wolfsburg side chasing a third title and fifth final in eight attempts.

Meet the teams

Wolfsburg

UEFA ranking: ﻿2

This season: P5 W5 D0 L0 F31 A1

How they got here: Mitrovica 15-0agg (R32), Twente 7-0agg (R16), Glasgow City 9-1 (QF)

Last five games: WDWDW

Top scorer: Pernille Harder (9)

Last season: Quarter-finals

European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Barcelona

UEFA ranking: 3

This season: P5 W5 D0 L0 F13 A2

How they got here: Juventus 4-1agg (R32), Minsk 8-1agg (R16), Atlético 1-0 (QF)

Last five games: WWWWW

Top scorer: Alexia Putellas (3)

Last season: Runners-up

European best: Runners-up (2018/19)

Possible line-ups

Wolfsburg: Abt; Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hendrich, Goessling, Wedemeyer; Popp, Engen; Rolfö, Harder, Huth; Pajor

Out: None

Barcelona: Paños; Torrejón, Pereira, María León, Ouahabi; Martens, Hamraoui, Alexia, Graham Hansen; Hermoso, Oshoala

Out: None

Previous meetings

Wolfsburg saw off Barcelona, not the force they are now, in the 2013/14 quarter-finals on their way to retaining the title. Zsanett Jakabfi, Alex Popp, Lena Goessling and Anna Blässe featured in the tie for Wolfsburg, as did Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, Marta Torrejón and Melanie Serrano.

30/03/14: Barcelona 0-2 Wolfsburg (Kessler 45+1, Müller 74)

23/03/14: Wolfsburg 3-0 Barcelona (Kessler 34, Müller 52, Jakabfi 65)

What the coaches say

What's next?

The winners will take on Paris Saint-Germain or Lyon in the final in San Sebastián on Sunday.