The #WePlayStrong Women's Champions League house party

With fans unable to attend next Sunday's UEFA Women’s Champions League final at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, the women’s football community is uniting online as UEFA #WePlayStrong holds a first-of-its-kind House Party across the campaign’s social channels.

Hosted by world-champion freestyler Liv Cooke and street-football legend Rocky Hehakaija, fans around Europe will be encouraged to hold their own house parties for the final on 30 August, with a packed programme of content and entertainment set to take over the #WePlayStrong Instagram.

A one-off preview show fronted by Liv and Rocky will give the lowdown on the final eight teams competing for this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League. The pair will be joined by an expert football panel including Chelsea’s Fran Kirby and Laura Giuliani of Juventus for the show on Saturday, alongside exclusive live social takeovers following the semi-final matches.

No party is complete without entertainment, and UEFA has recruited some of the biggest TikTok stars in Europe to join the House Party. German singer Lisa Kuppers will create the official party playlist and will go live on the #WePlayStrong channel at half-time during the final to give an exclusive performance of her track Echo.

TikTok favourites Skye and Tami (Spain), Ben Black (UK), Lia Lewis (UK/France) and JessicaBakes_x (UK) will also be joining the party, each bringing a unique piece of party entertainment to the #WePlayStrong channel in the lead-up to the final.

Going head-to-head in a UEFA Women’s Champions League quiz will be Manchester City duo Georgia Stanway and Ellie Roebuck; their Manchester United counterparts Ella Toone and Mollie Green; and sports presenters Mollie and Rosie Kmita. Hosted by Liv Cooke, the quiz will challenge the pairs in quick-fire rounds with the first half set to go live on Friday, and the winners crowned on the day of the final.

Supported by UEFA women’s football sponsors Esprit, VISA, Nike and Hublot, the House Party is a concept designed to put the women’s football community at the forefront of the action while bringing fans together for a day of togetherness and celebration.

This season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final will be played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Spain on Sunday following the conclusion of a knockout tournament featuring the eight quarter-finalist clubs.