Women's Champions League final Player of the Match: Delphine Cascarino

Sunday 30 August 2020

Delphine Cascarino has been named UEFA Women's Champions League final Player of the Match.

Delphine Cascarino with her trophy
Delphine Cascarino with her trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Delphine Cascarino has been chosen as Player of the Match after Lyon defeated Wolfsburg 3-1 in the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

The final as it happened


Cascarino, a substitute in the last two finals, was given a start today and tore down the right in the first half. She got an assist for Eugénie Le Sommer's opener and her cross also set up the second, scored by Saki Kumagai, as Lyon went on to claim their record seventh title and fifth in a row.

UEFA Technical Observer Corinne Diacre: "She made a real difference, particularly in the first half. Le Sommer scored and set one up but did not control the game to the same extent."

Delphine Cascarino: "I am very proud to receive this trophy. We did it as a team and I am just so very happy for the team! We took our chances and deserve to be champions!"

As Player of the Match, Cascarino will now have the opportunity to make a €50,000 donation to support a UEFA Foundation for Children project, courtesy of UEFA women's football partner Visa.

Previous final players of the match

2019: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
2018: Amandine Henry (Lyon)
2017: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)

