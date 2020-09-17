Women's Champions League positional awards nominees announced

The nominees have been announced for the new UEFA Women's Champions League positional awards with the winners revealed on 1 October.

Lyon, who clinched a fifth straight title and seventh in a row in August, provide six of the 12 nominees including Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, who played in earlier rounds for eventual runners-up Wolfsburg before joining OL ahead of the finals and scoring against her former club in the decider. Also among the shortlisted selections are two former UEFA Women's Players of the Year, Lucy Bronze (2019) and Pernille Harder (2018), both of who have left respectively Lyon and Wolfsburg for English clubs since facing off in the San Sebastián final.

Positional award nominees for the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League

Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon), Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain), Sandra Paños (Barcelona)

Defender: Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg), Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Midfielder: Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Lyon/Wolfsburg), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon), Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)

Forward: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

What are these awards?

These are new awards, following on from the similar accolades that were introduced for the UEFA Champions League in 2016/17 to recognise the season's best player in each position in Europe's premier men's club competition.

This year's winners will be named – along with the UEFA Women's Player and Coach of the Year, UEFA Men's Player and Coach of the Year and the UEFA Champions League positional awards – during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday 1 October. The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.

Player rankings (4 to 10)

Goalkeepers

4 Frederike Abt (Wolfsburg) – 10 points

5 Hedvig Lindahl (Atlético/Wolfsburg) – 9 points

6 Laura Benkarth (Bayern) – 8 points

7 Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal) – 4 points

8 Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City) – 3 points

10= Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Arsenal) – 1 point

10= Sari van Veenendaal (Atlético) – 1 point

Defenders

4 Sakina Karchaoui (Lyon) – 8 points

5 Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg) – 7 points

6 Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain) – 6 points

7= Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg/Bayern) – 5 points

7= Mapi León (Barcelona) – 5 points

9= Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain) – 3 points

9= Carolin Simon (Bayern) – 3 points

Midfielders

4= Saki Kumagai (Lyon) – 17 points

4= Amel Majri (Lyon) – 17 points

6 Delphine Cascarino (Lyon) – 14 points

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) – 10 points

8= Ingrid Engen (Wolfsburg) – 8 points

8= Amandine Henry (Lyon) – 8 points

10= Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) – 6 points

10= Kim Little (Arsenal) – 6 points

10= Lina Magull (Bayern) – 6 points

Forwards

4 Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) – 23 points

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) – 15 points

6 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain) – 10 points

7 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) – 7 points

8= Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) – 6 points

8= Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona) – 6 points

10 Fridolina Rolfö (Wolfsburg) – 5 points

Clubs listed those for who players took the pitch during the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League (i.e. not including as unused substitute). Where players took the pitch for more than one club during the competition, the later team is listed first.

How the players were shortlisted

For the women’s positional awards, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the eight clubs which participated in the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League final tournament in Spain, and 20 journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group.

Coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.