Women's Champions League technical report: the key numbers

The 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League technical report has been published and is free to read now.



UEFA's panel of experts examine every aspect of the competition, including how the goals were scored, tactical trends and in-depth analysis of the contenders. We highlights some of the key stats.

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir not only scored the clinching goal in Lyon's 3-1 win against Wolfsburg in the decider, but the 12.27km she covered against the club she started the season with, were the most by any player in the finals. In the same game her old Wolfsburg colleague Ingrid Engen ran 11.65km, the second most in the event in Spain.

Delphine Cascarino was player of the match in the final for Lyon but she had already shown her pace in earlier rounds. Her sprint of 31.45km/h in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain was the fastest recorded in Spain, and Cascarino also took second place with a 30.90km/h run in the last eight against Bayern – the only player to top 30km/h.

Barcelona lived up to their club's reputation with the highest pass accuracy rate (84%), most passes per game (585) and lowest average speed of advance when in possession (1.20m/s), emphasising their patient approach.

Lyon's players covered 5,197m at high intensity in the final against Wolfsburg, compared with 3,439 in the semi versus Paris and 3,831 facing Bayern in the last eight. The winners, with Gunnarsdóttir to the fore, also covered 107.6km overall in the final, not far from 10km more than in their previous two rounds.