Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties
Monday 9 November 2020
Valur vs Glasgow City and Anderlecht vs Benfica are among the ties on 18 and 19 November.
The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is on 18 and 19 November with the one-off ties deciding who progresses to join the 22 clubs seeded to the last 32 draw at 12:00 CET on 24 November.
Second qualifying round schedule
Tuesday 18 November
NSA Sofia vs ŽFK Spartak
WFC Pomurje vs Ferencváros
Valur vs Glasgow City
Górnik Łęczna vs Apollon LFC
Anderlecht vs SL Benfica
Wednesday 19 November
Gintra Universitetas vs Vålerenga
Olimpia Cluj vs Lanchkhuti
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs WFC-2 Kharkiv
Vllaznia vs FC Minsk
St. Pölten vs CSKA Moskva
- The ten contenders came through the first qualifying round earlier this month
- Glasgow City reached the quarter-finals for the second time last season; Valur made that stage in 2005/06
- Glasgow won 3-1 at Valur in the 2011/12 round of 32 to complete a 4-1 aggregate win
- Minsk beat Vllzania 3-0 in Sarajevo in the 2015/16 qualifying round
- Minsk (last term), Gintra Universitetas and Olimpia Cluj have previously got to the round of 16
- Last season Vllaznia were the first team from Albania to contest the round of 32
- Along with Glasgow, Minsk and Vllaznia, St. Pölten and ŽFK Spartak made the last 32 in 2019/20
- Sarajevo are entering for a joint-record 18th season and, as with round of 32 contenders Brøndby, those 18 seasons are consecutive
- Lanchkhuti are the first Georgian side to win a game in this competition
- Debutants: Benfica, CSKA Moskva, Lanchkhuti, Vålerenga
Tournament calendar
Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon
Round of 32: 8/9 & 15/16 December 2020
Round of 16 draw: 18 December
Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March 2021
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April 2021
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May 2021
Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)
Bye to round of 32
Lyon (holders)
Wolfsburg
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern München
Manchester City
Slavia Praha
Chelsea
Rosengård
Atlético Madrid
Fortuna Hjørring
Brøndby
LSK Kvinner
BIIK-Kazygurt
Zürich
Sparta Praha
Fiorentina
Ajax
Göteborg
Juventus
PSV Eindhoven
Servette