Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties

The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is on Wednesday and Thursday with the one-off ties deciding who progresses to join the 22 clubs seeded to the last 32 draw at 12:00 CET on Tuesday 24 November.

Wednesday 18 November

NSA Sofia vs ŽFK Spartak

WFC Pomurje vs Ferencváros

Valur vs Glasgow City

Górnik Łęczna vs Apollon LFC

Anderlecht vs SL Benfica

Thursday 19 November

Gintra Universitetas vs Vålerenga

Olimpia Cluj vs Lanchkhuti

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs WFC-2 Kharkiv

Vllaznia vs FC Minsk

St. Pölten vs CSKA Moskva



The ten contenders came through the first qualifying round earlier this month

Glasgow City reached the quarter-finals for the second time last season; Valur made that stage in 2005/06

Glasgow won 3-1 at Valur in the 2011/12 round of 32 to complete a 4-1 aggregate win

Minsk beat Vllzania 3-0 in Sarajevo in the 2015/16 qualifying round

Minsk (last term), Gintra Universitetas and Olimpia Cluj have previously got to the round of 16

Last season Vllaznia were the first team from Albania to contest the round of 32

Along with Glasgow, Minsk and Vllaznia, St. Pölten and ŽFK Spartak made the last 32 in 2019/20

Sarajevo are entering for a joint-record 18th season and, as with round of 32 contenders Brøndby, those 18 seasons are consecutive

Lanchkhuti are the first Georgian side to win a game in this competition

Debutants: Benfica, CSKA Moskva, Lanchkhuti, Vålerenga