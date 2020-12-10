Women's Champions League round of 32 latest
Thursday 10 December 2020
Article summary
Paris won on Thursday to join Lyon, Wolfsburg, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City in clinching first-leg victories.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon began their title defence with a comeback victory against Juventus while last season's runners-up Wolfsburg and semi-finalists Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also won as 15 of the first legs were played on Wednesday and Thursday. The second legs are next week.
- Juventus twice led Lyon but the holders turned the game to make it 23 wins out of 23 in their round of 32 matches.
- Last season's runners-up Wolfsburg secured a comfortable win at Spartak Subotica, who held them 0-0 at this stage five years ago.
- Past quarter-finalists Sparta Praha earned a 2-1 victory against Glasgow City, who made the last eight for the second time in 2019/20.
- Fran Kirby's early goal at Benfica made her Chelsea's all-time leading scorer.
- FIFA Women's World Cup champion Sam Mewis got the winner on her competition debut in Manchester City's comeback triumph.
- Both Spanish sides gained leads against debutants – Barcelona 4-1 victors at PSV and Atlético twice trailing at Servette but winning 4-2 with a crucial goal from Deyna Castellanos, only the second player from Venezuela to play in the competition.
- Paris matched last season's other four semi-finalists Lyon, Wolfsburg and Barcelona by winning their first leg 2-0 at Górnik Łęczna on Thursday.
- Also victorious on Thursday were Bayern, 3-1 at Ajax.
First legs
Thursday 10 December
Fiorentina 2-2 Slavia Praha
Górnik Łęczna 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Ajax 1-3 Bayern München
Vålerenga p-p Brøndby
Wednesday 9 December
Lanchkhuti 0-7 Rosengård
Minsk 0-2 LSK Kvinner
WFC-2 Kharkiv 2-1 BIIK-Kazygurt
Pomurje 0-3 Fortuna Hjørring
Spartak Subotica 0-5 Wolfsburg
Juventus 2-3 Lyon
Sparta Praha 2-1 Glasgow City
Benfica 0-5 Chelsea
Göteborg 1-2 Manchester City
PSV Eindhoven 1-4 Barcelona
St. Pölten 2-0 Zürich
Servette 2-4 Atlético Madrid
Second legs
Tuesday 15 December
Lyon vs Juventus (first leg: 3-2)
Atlético Madrid vs Servette (first leg: 4-2)
Wednesday 16 December
BIIK-Kazygurt vs WFC-2 Kharkiv (first leg: 1-2)
Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina (first leg: 2-2)
Paris Saint-Germain vs Górnik Łęczna (first leg: 2-0)
Manchester City vs Göteborg (first leg: 2-1)
Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven (first leg: 4-1)
Bayern München vs Ajax (first leg: 3-1)
Brøndby vs Vålerenga
Wolfsburg vs Spartak Subotica (first leg: 5-0)
Rosengård vs Lanchkhuti (first leg: 7-0)
LSK Kvinner vs Minsk (first leg: 2-0)
Fortuna Hjørring vs Pomurje (first leg: 3-0)
Chelsea vs Benfica (first leg: 5-0)
Glasgow City vs Sparta Praha (first leg: 1-2)
Thursday 17 December
Zürich vs St. Pölten (first leg: 0-2)
Guide
• Lyon became the first team to win both seven titles and five in a row last season.
• The Juventus Stadium staged the Italian club's opening leg against holders Lyon – the first UEFA Women's Champions League game at the ground that will host the 2022 final.
• The only other past champions competing in this round are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.
• Brøndby, Lyon, Fortuna Hjørring are ever-presents in the round of 32, introduced in 2009/10. Sparta Praha and Zürich will be involved for the 11th time in the 12 seasons.
• Brøndby are in the competition for a record-equalling 18th straight season and are the only side to have participated in the knockout phase in that many campaigns.
• Last season's quarter-finalists Glasgow City won both qualifying ties on penalties; adding their last-16 scalp of Brøndby in 2019/20, they have become the first team to triumph in three shoot-outs in this competition.
• Debutants starting in the round of 32: PSV Eindhoven, Servette.
• Debutants who came through qualifying: Benfica, Vålerenga, Lanchkhuti.
• Lanchkhuti became the first Georgian side to win a match in this competition in the opening qualifying round.
• Górnik Łęczna and Kharkiv are also in the round of 32 for the first time.
Tournament calendar
Round of 16 draw: 16 February
Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May
Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)