Women's Champions League round of 32 latest

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon began their title defence with a comeback victory against Juventus while last season's runners-up Wolfsburg and semi-finalists Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also won as 15 of the first legs were played on Wednesday and Thursday. The second legs are next week.

Juventus twice led Lyon but the holders turned the game to make it 23 wins out of 23 in their round of 32 matches.

Last season's runners-up Wolfsburg secured a comfortable win at Spartak Subotica, who held them 0-0 at this stage five years ago.

Past quarter-finalists Sparta Praha earned a 2-1 victory against Glasgow City, who made the last eight for the second time in 2019/20.

Fran Kirby's early goal at Benfica made her Chelsea's all-time leading scorer.

FIFA Women's World Cup champion Sam Mewis got the winner on her competition debut in Manchester City's comeback triumph.

Both Spanish sides gained leads against debutants – Barcelona 4-1 victors at PSV and Atlético twice trailing at Servette but winning 4-2 with a crucial goal from Deyna Castellanos, only the second player from Venezuela to play in the competition.

Paris matched last season's other four semi-finalists Lyon, Wolfsburg and Barcelona by winning their first leg 2-0 at Górnik Łęczna on Thursday.

Also victorious on Thursday were Bayern, 3-1 at Ajax.

First legs

Thursday 10 December

Fiorentina 2-2 Slavia Praha

Górnik Łęczna 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Ajax 1-3 Bayern München

Vålerenga p-p Brøndby

Wednesday 9 December

﻿Lanchkhuti 0-7 Rosengård

Minsk 0-2 LSK Kvinner

WFC-2 Kharkiv 2-1 BIIK-Kazygurt

Pomurje 0-3 Fortuna Hjørring

Spartak Subotica 0-5 Wolfsburg

Juventus 2-3 Lyon

Sparta Praha 2-1 Glasgow City

Benfica 0-5 Chelsea

Göteborg 1-2 Manchester City

PSV Eindhoven 1-4 Barcelona

St. Pölten 2-0 Zürich

Servette 2-4 Atlético Madrid

Second legs

Tuesday 15 December

Lyon vs Juventus (first leg: 3-2)

Atlético Madrid vs Servette (first leg: 4-2)

Wednesday 16 December

BIIK-Kazygurt vs WFC-2 Kharkiv (first leg: 1-2)

Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina (first leg: 2-2)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Górnik Łęczna (first leg: 2-0)

Manchester City vs Göteborg (first leg: 2-1)

Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven (first leg: 4-1)

Bayern München vs Ajax (first leg: 3-1)

Brøndby vs Vålerenga

Wolfsburg vs Spartak Subotica (first leg: 5-0)

Rosengård vs ﻿Lanchkhuti (first leg: 7-0)

LSK Kvinner vs Minsk (first leg: 2-0)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Pomurje (first leg: 3-0)

Chelsea vs Benfica (first leg: 5-0)

Glasgow City vs Sparta Praha (first leg: 1-2)

Thursday 17 December

Zürich vs St. Pölten (first leg: 0-2)

Guide

• Lyon became the first team to win both seven titles and five in a row last season.

• The Juventus Stadium staged the Italian club's opening leg against holders Lyon – the first UEFA Women's Champions League game at the ground that will host the 2022 final.

• The only other past champions competing in this round are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.

• Brøndby, Lyon, Fortuna Hjørring are ever-presents in the round of 32, introduced in 2009/10. Sparta Praha and Zürich will be involved for the 11th time in the 12 seasons.

• Brøndby are in the competition for a record-equalling 18th straight season and are the only side to have participated in the knockout phase in that many campaigns.

• Last season's quarter-finalists Glasgow City won both qualifying ties on penalties; adding their last-16 scalp of Brøndby in 2019/20, they have become the first team to triumph in three shoot-outs in this competition.



• Debutants starting in the round of 32: PSV Eindhoven, Servette.

• Debutants who came through qualifying: Benfica, Vålerenga, Lanchkhuti.

• Lanchkhuti became the first Georgian side to win a match in this competition in the opening qualifying round.

• Górnik Łęczna and Kharkiv are also in the round of 32 for the first time.

Tournament calendar



Round of 16 draw: 16 February

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)