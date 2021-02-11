Women's Champions League round of 32 report

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon are among the teams who won through to the round of 16 draw streamed live at 12:00 CET on Tuesday.

Thursday 11 February

Brøndby 1-1 Vålerenga (aet, Brøndby win 5-4 on pens)

Brøndby, hosting the one-off tie, ended the hopes of the last remaining debutants, though Vålerenga will be back next season as Norwegian champions.

2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Lyon saw off Juventus to make it 24 wins out of 24 in the 12 seasons of the round of 32 (which will be replaced in the new format from 2021/22 including a 16-team group stage).

Last season's runners-up Wolfsburg and beaten semi-finalists Paris and Barcelona also eased through as did Bayern and Atlético, who both fell in the 2019/20 last eight.

Servette and PSV lost their debut European ties to respectively Atlético and Barça, for who Lieke Martens struck twice on her birthday.

Daniele Sabatino scored five minutes into added time to send Fiorentina through at Slavia.

Manchester City dashed Göteborg's hopes reaching the final in their home town to go through along with Chelsea.

Lanchkhuti, who were the first Georgian side to get through a round of this competition, exited to Rosengård, who could yet be Swedish finalists in Gothenburg.

Minsk just missed out on a famous comeback at LSK but have already assured their return for next season via their domestic league, as have another side eliminated in this round, Göteborg.

Fortuna, like Lyon and Brøndby ever-present in the round of 32, progressed for the 11th time in those 12 attempts.

Last season's quarter-finalists Glasgow City fell to another club with last-eight experience, Sparta Praha.

St. Pölten have progressed past the round of 16 for the first time at the seventh attempt. They are the only team to be making their last 16 bow and the sole remaining club from the qualifying rounds.

Lyon paid tribute to their technical director Gérard Houllier, who died on Monday, before kick-off against Juventus Icon Sport via Getty Images

Thursday 17 December

Zürich 0-1 St. Pölten (agg: 0-3)

Wednesday 16 December

BIIK-Kazygurt 1-0 WFC-2 Kharkiv (agg: 2-2, BIIK win on away goals)

Slavia Praha 0-1 Fiorentina (agg: 2-3)

Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 Górnik Łęczna (agg: 8-1)

Manchester City 3-0 Göteborg (agg: 5-1)

Barcelona 4-1 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 8-2)

Bayern München 3-0 Ajax (agg: 6-1)

Wolfsburg 2-0 Spartak Subotica (agg: 7-0)

Rosengård 10-0 ﻿Lanchkhuti (agg: 17-0)

LSK Kvinner 0-1 Minsk (agg: 2-1)

Fortuna Hjørring 3-2 Pomurje (agg: 6-2)

Chelsea 3-0 Benfica (agg: 8-0)

Glasgow City 0-1 Sparta Praha (agg: 1-3)

Tuesday 15 December

Lyon 3-0 Juventus (agg: 6-2)

Atlético Madrid 5-0 Servette (agg: 9-2)

Watch the top five goals of the 2020 finals

Juventus twice led Lyon but the holders turned the game to make it 23 wins out of 23 in their round of 32 matches.

Last season's runners-up Wolfsburg secured a comfortable win at Spartak Subotica, who held them 0-0 at this stage five years ago.

Past quarter-finalists Sparta Praha earned a 2-1 victory against Glasgow City, who made the last eight for the second time in 2019/20.

Fran Kirby's early goal at Benfica made her Chelsea's all-time leading scorer.

FIFA Women's World Cup champion Sam Mewis got the winner on her competition debut in Manchester City's comeback triumph.

Both Spanish sides gained leads against debutants – Barcelona 4-1 victors at PSV and Atlético twice trailing at Servette but winning 4-2 with a crucial goal from Deyna Castellanos, only the second player from Venezuela to play in the competition.

Paris matched last season's other four semi-finalists Lyon, Wolfsburg and Barcelona by winning their first leg 2-0 at Górnik Łęczna.

Fiorentina knocked out Slavia with a last-gasp goal Pavel Jirik

Thursday 10 December

Fiorentina 2-2 Slavia Praha

Górnik Łęczna 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Ajax 1-3 Bayern München



Wednesday 9 December

﻿Lanchkhuti 0-7 Rosengård

Minsk 0-2 LSK Kvinner

WFC-2 Kharkiv 2-1 BIIK-Kazygurt

Pomurje 0-3 Fortuna Hjørring

Spartak Subotica 0-5 Wolfsburg

Juventus 2-3 Lyon

Sparta Praha 2-1 Glasgow City

Benfica 0-5 Chelsea

Göteborg 1-2 Manchester City

PSV Eindhoven 1-4 Barcelona

St. Pölten 2-0 Zürich

Servette 2-4 Atlético Madrid

Sparta are back in the round of 16 after beating Glasgow City Getty Images

• Lyon became the first team to win both seven titles and five in a row last season.

• The Juventus Stadium staged the Italian club's opening leg against holders Lyon – the first UEFA Women's Champions League game at the ground that will host the 2022 final.

Watch highlights of Lyon's seven final wins and trophy lifts

• The only other past champions competing in this round are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.

• Brøndby, Lyon, Fortuna Hjørring are ever-presents in the round of 32, introduced in 2009/10. Sparta Praha and Zürich will be involved for the 11th time in the 12 seasons.

• Brøndby are in the competition for a record-equalling 18th straight season and are the only side to have participated in the knockout phase in that many campaigns.

• Last season's quarter-finalists Glasgow City won both qualifying ties on penalties; adding their last-16 scalp of Brøndby in 2019/20, they have become the first team to triumph in three shoot-outs in this competition.



• Debutants starting in the round of 32: PSV Eindhoven, Servette.

• Debutants who came through qualifying: Benfica, Vålerenga, Lanchkhuti.

• Lanchkhuti became the first Georgian side to win a match in this competition in the opening qualifying round.

• Górnik Łęczna and Kharkiv were also in the round of 32 for the first time.

Tournament calendar



Round of 16 draw: 16 February

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)