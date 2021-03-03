Women's Champions League round of 16 latest

The UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 began on Wednesday with Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Wolfsburg securing first-leg wins while Rosengård came from two down to draw at home to St. Pölten.

The first legs continue on Thursday and conclude on Tuesday 9 March. The returns run from 10-17 March, with the quarter-final draw on 12 March.

Wednesday 3 March



Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjørring

Jenni Hermoso's hat-trick – her first in this competition since an August 2011 treble for Rayo Vallecano against Krka – ensured a useful advantage for 2019 runners-up Barcelona against the 2003 finalists.

Ellen White (right) was among City's scorers Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City 3-0 Fiorentina

Goals in the first four minutes by Lauren Hemp and Ellen White were added to late on by Sam Mewis.

Rosengård 2-2 St. Pölten

Caroline Seger's equaliser deep in added time completed a two-goal comeback by the Swedish hopefuls against a side aiming to become only Austria's second quarter-finalists. The visitors led 2-0 thanks to two Mateja Zver goals, the second right after half-time, but Sanne Troelsgaard pulled one back to become the first player to score against St. Pölten in their five-game run so far. Seger levelled at the death.

Chelsea 2-0 Atlético

There was early drama when Chelsea's Sophie Ingle was sent off for a foul on one of Atleti's January signings, Rasheedat Ajibade, only for Ann-Katrin Berger to save Deyna Castellanos's penalty. Just before the hour Maren Mjelde converted a Chelsea spot-kick, and six minutes later Fran Kirby made it two. Although Atlético won another penalty, Berger this time denied Merel van Dongen to seal victory for the ten players.

Alex Popp (left) scored both goals in Wolfsburg's 50th European win Getty Images

Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner

Two goals by Alex Popp, on the night she moved to third outright on the all-time competition appearance list with 78, secured Wolfsburg's 50th win in this competition – something only previously achieved by Lyon and Frankfurt.

Thursday 4 March

BIIK-Kazygurt vs Bayern München

Lyon vs Brøndby

Tuesday 9 March

Paris Saint-Germain vs Sparta Praha

Wednesday 10 March

Atletico vs Chelsea (played in Monza, Italy)

Brøndby vs Lyon

LSK Kvinner vs Wolfsburg (played in Gyor, Hungary)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Barcelona

Bayern München vs BIIK-Kazygurt

St. Pölten vs Rosengård

Thursday 11 March

Fiorentina vs Manchester City

Wednesday 17 March

Sparta Praha vs Paris Saint-Germain

The match dates of AC Sparta Praha and Paris Saint-Germain were changed.

Bayern eliminated BIIK at this stage last season.

Lyon knocked out Brøndby in the 2011/12 quarter-finals while the Danes drew 0-0 at Stade de Gerland in the 2007/08 second qualifying round.

Lyon have won a record seven titles and made it five in a row last term; they are the only side to have reached the round of 16 in all 12 seasons of the competition's current format (they have got through ten times).

The only other past champions competing in this round are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.

Wolfsburg have won all eight of their previous round of 16 ties, with 14 victories and two draws in those games.

Both Lyon and Barcelona have won all ten of their round of 16 matches over the last five seasons.

Brøndby are participating in a record 18th campaign.

St. Pölten are the only team making their last-16 bow and the sole survivors of the qualifying rounds.

BIIK and Fiorentina are also hoping to enter the quarter-finals for the first time.

Road to Gothenburg

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)